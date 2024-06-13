Celebrating Flag Day

Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14 in remembrance of the adoption of the flag of the United States in 1777, as it is a national symbol of patriotism and freedom.

In 1775, the “Grand Union” flag, also known as the Continental Colors, was flown in the colonies. It resembled the U.S. Flag as it had thirteen red and white stripes, yet the upper left-hand corner displayed the English flag instead of thirteen stars. This was the first flag flown in the United States, celebrating the creation of the Continental Army and Navy under George Washington’s command.

Adopted by Congress in 1923, the United States Flag Code sought to provide guidelines and instruction on the proper use and handling of the American flag. The code addresses how to maintain proper conduct while displaying the flag, during the pledge of allegiance, and during the national anthem, as well as providing other rules and regulations regarding its use.

In 1960, Hawaii joined the Union, adding a 50th star to the flag, which has been in use ever since. Today, the American flag is a symbol of justice, freedom, and democracy here in our country and around the world.

The Council adopted a resolution to celebrate Flag Day and honor military service members, veterans and their families who proudly serve our city and country.