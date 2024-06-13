Invoke Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)
Invoke is a leading cybersecurity company that integrates its solutions with Microsoft's security technology.
As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, we are committed to providing more effective and comprehensive security solutions for our customers.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, a leading cybersecurity company, joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem comprised of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology. MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity industry and have the shared goal of improving customer security.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke
“As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, we are committed to providing more effective and comprehensive security solutions for our customers. By integrating our technology with Microsoft’s security products, we can leverage the power of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and threat intelligence to help protect organizations from evolving cyberattacks,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “We are proud to be part of this association of trusted partners that share a common vision of enhancing security for the digital world.”
“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Invoke, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.” — Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
As a MISA member, Invoke works together with Microsoft to offer more efficient and complete security solutions for customers, using Microsoft’s cloud, AI, and threat intelligence features, including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, to improve their own services and provide stronger protection for businesses globally.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and audited specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
info@InvokeLLC.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn