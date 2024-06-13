Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,381 in the last 365 days.

Invoke Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke

Invoke - a Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Invoke - a Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Invoke is a leading cybersecurity company that integrates its solutions with Microsoft's security technology.

As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, we are committed to providing more effective and comprehensive security solutions for our customers.”
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, a leading cybersecurity company, joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem comprised of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security technology. MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity industry and have the shared goal of improving customer security.

“As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, we are committed to providing more effective and comprehensive security solutions for our customers. By integrating our technology with Microsoft’s security products, we can leverage the power of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and threat intelligence to help protect organizations from evolving cyberattacks,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “We are proud to be part of this association of trusted partners that share a common vision of enhancing security for the digital world.”

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Invoke, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.” — Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

As a MISA member, Invoke works together with Microsoft to offer more efficient and complete security solutions for customers, using Microsoft’s cloud, AI, and threat intelligence features, including Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, to improve their own services and provide stronger protection for businesses globally.

About Invoke

Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and audited specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.

For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
info@InvokeLLC.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Invoke Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more