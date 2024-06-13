Porsche Little Rock Set to Open on Monday, June 17
We are thrilled to open the doors of Porsche Little Rock and bring the exceptional Porsche experience to the heart of Arkansas”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- indiGO Auto Group, the country’s premier luxury automotive retailer with 26 dealerships throughout California, Texas, and the Midwest, will open its newest store, Porsche Little Rock, on Monday, June 17th. The all-new facility was built from the ground up on two prime acres in the heart of Little Rock at 516 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop.
— General Manager, Justin Luettjohann
Arkansas’ first official Porsche Center includes a stunning showroom featuring the legendary German auto manufacturer’s latest and most sought-after models, and a state-of-the-art service center staffed with Porsche Certified Technicians. The center is expected to be an important economic generator for the region with upwards of 25 full-time employees led by General Manager, Justin Luettjohann.
“We are thrilled to open the doors of Porsche Little Rock and bring the exceptional Porsche experience to the heart of Arkansas,” said Luettjohann. “Our dedicated team is committed to delivering unparalleled service and an unforgettable driving experience to our customers. We look forward to becoming a vibrant part of the Little Rock community and sharing our passion for Porsche with fellow enthusiasts and new customers alike.”
Porsche Little Rock represents indiGO Auto Group’s first foray into the Arkansas market. The company recently added Porsche Sugar Land and Porsche Fort Collins to its roster of Porsche Centers, joining Porsche St. Louis, Porsche North Houston, Porsche Marin, Porsche Palm Springs, and Porsche San Francisco.
“indiGO Auto Group is extremely grateful to Porsche Cars North America for the opportunity to expand our footprint in the great state of Arkansas,” said indiGO Auto Group Chief Executive Officer Kelly Wolf. “We look forward to immersing ourselves in the community and bringing our concierge style, white-glove service to Little Rock, while creating a fully immersive, experiential ownership journey for our clients.”
Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients’ expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.
About indiGO Auto Group
indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 26 franchised dealerships in ten United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche San Francisco; indiGO Classic Cars; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. For more information, please visit indigoautogroup.com
