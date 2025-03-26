Porsche Palm Springs Wins 2025 Porsche Premier Center Award Honor for entrepreneurial spirt, and operational excellence

Porsche Palm Springs

We take pride in representing the Porsche brand and we will continue to provide unparalleled service to our clients,” — Porsche Palm Springs General Manager, Justin Lopez

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche Palm Springs as a 2025 Premier Porsche Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer’s 203 U.S. Porsche Centers, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche’s high-quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.“We are pleased to honor Porsche Palm Springs with our 2025 Premier Center award,” said John Cappella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche Palm Springs performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.”The Premier Porsche Center program scores dealers in a variety of operational and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Cappella said. “Premier Porsche Centers, like Porsche Palm Springs, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”“This recognition signifies indiGO Auto Group's dedication to excellence,” said Porsche Palm Springs General Manager, Justin Lopez. “We take pride in representing the Porsche brand and we will continue to provide unparalleled service to our clients.”A proud member of indiGO Auto Group, Porsche Palm Springs offers full driving pleasure with its extensive inventory, ensuring a match for every Porsche enthusiast. The award-winning Porsche Center is located at 3735 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA; learn more at www.porschepalmsprings.com Follow us: instagram.com/porschepalmsprings | facebook.com/porschepalmspringsca

