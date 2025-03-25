Porsche N. Houston Wins 2025 Porsche Premier Center Award Honor for entrepreneurial spirit, and operational excellence

Porsche North Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche North Houston as a 2025 Premier Porsche Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer’s 203 U.S. Porsche Centers, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche’s high-quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.“We are pleased to honor Porsche North Houston with our 2025 Premier Center award,” said John Cappella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche North Houston performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.”The Premier Porsche Center program scores dealers in a variety of operational and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Cappella said. “Premier Porsche Centers, like Porsche North Houston, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”"Porsche North Houston is honored to be recognized as one of the top 25 Porsche Centers in the country,” said Porsche North Houston General Manager, Tino Minetos. “Our team is committed to ensuring an unparalleled experience for our Porsche customers. Being acknowledged for our dedication to sales and customer service is truly rewarding.”###Located at 13911 North Freeway, Houston, TX, Porsche North Houston prioritizes continuous improvement while honoring the heritage of the Porsche brand in the U.S. and passionately activating customer ownership. As a proud member of indiGO Auto Group, the state-of-the-art Porsche Center offers unmatched expertise, and a boutique experience delivered with a “white glove” standard. To learn more, visit https://www.porschenorthhouston.com Follow us: instagram.com/porschehouston | facebook.com/porschenorthhouston

