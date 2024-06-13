Planet TV Studios Announces Collaboration with Athena Clinic and Dr. Daniel Murariu for "New Frontiers" Episode

Athena Clinic Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

New Frontiers teams up with Athena Clinic & Dr. Murariu for new episode showcasing robotic reconstructive surgery. Airing Q3 2024 on TV & streaming platforms.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios is proud to announce a new partnership with Athena Clinic Plastic Surgery from Honolulu, Hawai’i and Dr. Daniel Murariu for an upcoming segment of their acclaimed documentary series, "New Frontiers." This collaboration will spotlight Dr. Murariu's advanced achievements in robotic reconstructive surgery.

"New Frontiers" is a captivating series designed to highlight pioneering organizations and individuals shaping the future across various fields. The segment featuring Dr. Murariu will delve into his innovative approaches and significant contributions to breast and pelvic reconstructive surgery using the DaVinci surgical robot. Audiences can watch the episodes airing in the third quarter of 2024 on national television and on-demand platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, and Roku.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to welcome back Gina Grad as the host for this segment. Gina, a celebrated author, podcast host, and radio personality from Los Angeles, California, brings her expertise and charisma to the series. Known for her dynamic presence, Gina has previously co-hosted the Guinness World Record-holding podcast, the Adam Carolla Show, and currently hosts "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." Additionally, she is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to help kids and stepparents navigate blended families.

About Dr. Daniel Murariu

Dr. Daniel Murariu, a highly accomplished plastic surgeon, is double board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He earned his MD and MPH degrees from Tulane University and MBA from University of Pittsburgh. He completed his general surgery residency at the University of Hawai’i, plastic surgery training at the University of Virginia and microsurgery fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Murariu is renowned for his proficiency in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, specializing in head to toe complex microsurgical reconstruction. He is one of the few plastic surgeons globally performing robotic assisted pelvic, head and neck, and breast reconstructive surgeries. His groundbreaking work in robotic surgery has revolutionized the field, offering patients less invasive procedures with quicker recovery times and reduced scarring. Dr. Murariu's commitment to advancing surgical techniques and his dedication to patient care have earned him international recognition and numerous accolades.

Professional Achievements

Throughout his career, Dr. Murariu has been consistently recognized for his contributions to plastic surgery. Prior to returning to Hawai’i, he was the Director of Microsurgery and Lymphatic Surgery at Allegheny Health Network and Clinical Associate Professor at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2020 and was featured in Newsweek Magazine ranking of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons. Additionally, he appeared in Top Doctors editions for Pittsburgh Magazine in 2021 and 2022, Honolulu Magazine and Modern Luxury Hawai’i in 2023 and 2024, including several spotlight features.

Dr. Murariu has made significant advancements in surgical techniques. His work has been featured on multiple TV and radio stations. He actively contributes to the field of plastic surgery through numerous publications and conference presentations, and well as a peer reviewer for major plastic surgery journals. Currently, Dr. Murariu is editing a book on robotic techniques in plastic surgery due out early 2025.

Community and International Work

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Murariu is deeply committed to humanitarian efforts. He has participated in international medical missions since 2004, championing long standing relationships leading to transfer of knowledge, rather than week long “parachute missions.” He described his approach in a TEDx talk in San Francisco in 2015. Dr. Murariu remains actively engaged in charitable activities through his Rotary Club and a foundation he established in 2006, giving out over 130 year-long scholarships to high school students in his native country of Romania. He has been featured on several dozen TV, radio and print features nationally and internationally, and has received multiple awards for his charitable contributions, including a State of Hawai’i Proclamation and Rotary Peacemaker Award.

For more information about Athena Clinic and Dr. Daniel Murariu, please visit Athena Clinic (https://www.athenaclinic.com/).

About

Planet TV Studios Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics.

For more information about "New Frontiers" and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit Planet TV Studios or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.