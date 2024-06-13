(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court will test an updated version of LACourtConnect in certain probate courtrooms that will allow attorneys appearing remotely to check in the same day up to a few minutes before their hearing. The trial starts July 1.
You just read:
LA County court to trial new remote appearance tech
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.