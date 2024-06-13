State Police Arrest Ohio Man After Brandishing Paintball Pistol In Apparent Road Rage Incident In Howard County

June 13, 2024

(WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD) — Maryland State Police arrested an Ohio man this morning after brandishing a paintball pistol during an alleged road rage incident on I-70 in Howard County.

The accused is identified as James Wells, 39, of Ohio. After consultation with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wells was arrested on site and charged with first-degree assault. He was transported to the Howard County Department of Corrections for processing.

The victim told Maryland State Police from the Waterloo Barrack that at 9:30 a.m. today, he was traveling on I-70 West, west of the West Friendship Scale House. He called 9-1-1 and reported the driver of a blue Chevrolet passenger car pointed a firearm in his direction during a road rage incident. The victim was also able to provide police with a license plate number.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack located the suspect vehicle on westbound I-70 at MD-15 in Frederick where they conducted a subsequent traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Wells, informed police that he pointed a paintball pistol (pictured below) at the victim. Wells provided the loaded paintball pistol to police. He was arrested on the scene.