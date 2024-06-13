Submit Release
Media Advisory: Maryland State Police To Honor Autism Advocate Celebrating His 500th Police Visit

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, will honor Alex Mann, an advocate for autism awareness, as he records his 500th and final visit to a police agency as part of his multi-state outreach campaign.

Since 2018, Alex Mann, a 24-year-old from Pennsylvania with autism, has traveled through multiple states visiting police agencies to raise awareness and support for those with autism. With an overall mission to foster a greater understanding between police, the community and those with developmental disabilities, Alex Mann ends his goodwill tour with his 500th visit to the Maryland State Police.  

Colonel Butler, along with other members of the Department, will provide Mr. Mann a tour of the Maryland Department of State Police headquarters and the Maryland State Police Museum.

WHAT:          ALEX MANN’S 500TH VISIT FOR AUTISM AWARENESS

WHEN:          MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2024, 11 A.M.

WHERE:       MARYLAND STATE POLICE MUSEUM

38 E. SUDBROOK LANE

PIKESVILLE, MARYLAND 21208 

CONTACT:                Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

