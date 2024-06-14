AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards
Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in Construction ExcellenceATLANTA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Build Georgia Awards, celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of member construction firms throughout the state. These awards highlight the exceptional contributions of industry professionals to Georgia's vibrant construction landscape.
AGC Georgia member construction firms submitted noteworthy projects for recognition, evaluated based on criteria encompassing safety, innovation, dedication and project management excellence. The awards are segmented into diverse divisions and subcategories, including project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build and construction management at risk), firm size, project scale, and the distinction between new construction, renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and victorious projects were completed within Georgia throughout the 2023 calendar year.
"In recognizing these projects and firms, we salute their unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and safety," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. "These awards not only honor outstanding achievements but also underscore the enduring commitment of our members to uphold the highest standards of construction excellence in our state.”
General Contractor First Place Projects:
Albion General Contractors, Inc.
- Georgia State University Library North
Balfour Beatty Construction
- 560 Edgewood
Barnsley Construction Group
- T7 Delta Sky Club Restroom Renovation
- Sugar Hill Bowl Improvement
Batson-Cook Company
- Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown
Brasfield & Gorrie
- Canterbury Court Master Expansion
- Georgia Aquarium Cafe Renovation
- Midtown Union
- University Cancer & Blood Center Athens
Caliber 1 Construction, Inc.
- Flex TC-Villa Rica Development
Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
- Cottrell Elementary School
Choate Construction Company
- Interlock Phase II (Mixed-Use)
Cooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.
- Greyhound Downtown Atlanta Intercity Bus Facility
Duffey Southeast, Inc.
- Pegasus Industrial
Garbutt Construction Company
- Emery Thomas Auditorium Renovation
- Georgia Southern Research Building Repurpose
Gay Construction Company
- The Fox Theatre Onion Dome Renovation
- Theatrical Outfit Renovation
Gilbane Building Co.
- Augusta University College of Science and Math
- 4th Floor Build-out
Green Heart Enterprises
- Delta North ACS Learning Center
Headley Construction Corporation
- Decatur Housing Authority Offices
Hogan Construction Group, LLC
- Forest Park Gillem Public Safety Building
Holder Construction Company
- Gas South District Renovation and Expansion
- Invesco Global Headquarters Build-out at Midtown Union
J. M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.
- 1015 Boulevard
- Hightower Manor
JCI Contractors
- Agricultural Facilities Enhancement, Abraham
- Baldwin Agricultural College
- Lowndes High School
JE Dunn Construction
- Whistler
- Emory University Health Sciences Research Building II
Juneau Construction Company
- Hub Atlanta
Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
- Cass White Logistics Center
Leapley Construction Group
- GATV BioSpark Labs
- Lockton Atlanta at Terminus 100
- The Task Force for Global Health
- Visa Atlanta
- Wellstar South Cherokee Medical Center Renovation
Lusk & Company
- Duluth Jewel Box & Paver Lot
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
- Piedmont Cartersville Vertical Expansion
- Piedmont Physician's Group Newton- Martin's Crossing
McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
- North Gwinnett High School East Wing Addition
- Savannah Arts Academy Addition and Renovation
NPSG Development, LLC
- Trimax Mowing Systems
Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
- Cartersville High School Classroom Addition
- West Side Elementary School Renovation and Addition
Pellicano Construction
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital O.R. Penthouse Addition & Renovation
Piedmont Construction Group, LLC
- The University of Georgia, Hoke Smith Annex HVAC Upgrades
R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
- Bremen High School Addition
- Eastvalley Elementary School Replacement
RaLin
- Blue Star Studios
- Georgia State Capitol Painting
Sheridan Construction
- Oakfuskee Conservation Center
- Woodlands Coffee Roasters & Café
SmithBuilt Construction Group
- Calhoun High School Athletics Addition
- Jasper County Primary School Renovation
Sports Turf Company, Inc.
- Ware County Miracle League of the Okefenokee Field of Dreams
Trident Construction Group
- Digestive Healthcare of Georgia
Warren Associates, Inc.
- Macon Pickleball Complex
- Macon Water Authority – Site 1
West Construction Company
- Cathedral Basilica of St John the Baptist
Specialty Contractor First Place Projects:
Batchelor & Kimball, Inc.
- Arthur M. Blank Hospital
Brent Scarbrough & Company, Inc.
- Project Pegasus
- Emory Winship
- Assembly Yards
- Project Silver
Gibson Landscape Services LLC
- Fourth Ward
Harrison Contracting Company, Inc.
- Assembly Studios
Martin Concrete Construction, Inc.
- Project Boombox
Mayberry Electric, Inc.
- Acuity Brands
Precision Concrete Construction, Inc.
- McLemore Resort & Hotel
Reliance Interiors, Inc.
- 782 Westin - Phase 2
Southern Electric Company, LLC
- Blue Star Sound Studio
For more information about AGC Georgia or the AGC Build Georgia Awards, please visit agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
