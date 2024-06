AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards

Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in Construction Excellence

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Build Georgia Awards , celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of member construction firms throughout the state. These awards highlight the exceptional contributions of industry professionals to Georgia's vibrant construction landscape.AGC Georgia member construction firms submitted noteworthy projects for recognition, evaluated based on criteria encompassing safety, innovation, dedication and project management excellence. The awards are segmented into diverse divisions and subcategories, including project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build and construction management at risk), firm size, project scale, and the distinction between new construction, renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and victorious projects were completed within Georgia throughout the 2023 calendar year."In recognizing these projects and firms, we salute their unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and safety," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. "These awards not only honor outstanding achievements but also underscore the enduring commitment of our members to uphold the highest standards of construction excellence in our state.”General Contractor First Place Projects:Albion General Contractors, Inc.- Georgia State University Library NorthBalfour Beatty Construction- 560 EdgewoodBarnsley Construction Group- T7 Delta Sky Club Restroom Renovation- Sugar Hill Bowl ImprovementBatson-Cook Company- Winship Cancer Institute at Emory MidtownBrasfield & Gorrie- Canterbury Court Master Expansion- Georgia Aquarium Cafe Renovation- Midtown Union- University Cancer & Blood Center AthensCaliber 1 Construction, Inc.- Flex TC-Villa Rica DevelopmentCarroll Daniel Construction Co.- Cottrell Elementary SchoolChoate Construction Company- Interlock Phase II (Mixed-Use)Cooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.- Greyhound Downtown Atlanta Intercity Bus FacilityDuffey Southeast, Inc.- Pegasus IndustrialGarbutt Construction Company- Emery Thomas Auditorium Renovation- Georgia Southern Research Building RepurposeGay Construction Company- The Fox Theatre Onion Dome Renovation- Theatrical Outfit RenovationGilbane Building Co.- Augusta University College of Science and Math- 4th Floor Build-outGreen Heart Enterprises- Delta North ACS Learning CenterHeadley Construction Corporation- Decatur Housing Authority OfficesHogan Construction Group, LLC- Forest Park Gillem Public Safety BuildingHolder Construction Company- Gas South District Renovation and Expansion- Invesco Global Headquarters Build-out at Midtown UnionJ. M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.- 1015 Boulevard- Hightower ManorJCI Contractors- Agricultural Facilities Enhancement, Abraham- Baldwin Agricultural College- Lowndes High SchoolJE Dunn Construction- Whistler- Emory University Health Sciences Research Building IIJuneau Construction Company- Hub AtlantaKajima Building & Design Group, Inc.- Cass White Logistics CenterLeapley Construction Group- GATV BioSpark Labs- Lockton Atlanta at Terminus 100- The Task Force for Global Health- Visa Atlanta- Wellstar South Cherokee Medical Center RenovationLusk & Company- Duluth Jewel Box & Paver LotMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc.- Piedmont Cartersville Vertical Expansion- Piedmont Physician's Group Newton- Martin's CrossingMcKnight Construction Co., Inc.- North Gwinnett High School East Wing Addition- Savannah Arts Academy Addition and RenovationNPSG Development, LLC- Trimax Mowing SystemsParrish Construction Group, Inc.- Cartersville High School Classroom Addition- West Side Elementary School Renovation and AdditionPellicano Construction- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital O.R. Penthouse Addition & RenovationPiedmont Construction Group, LLC- The University of Georgia, Hoke Smith Annex HVAC UpgradesR. K. Redding Construction, Inc.- Bremen High School Addition- Eastvalley Elementary School ReplacementRaLin- Blue Star Studios- Georgia State Capitol PaintingSheridan Construction- Oakfuskee Conservation Center- Woodlands Coffee Roasters & CaféSmithBuilt Construction Group- Calhoun High School Athletics Addition- Jasper County Primary School RenovationSports Turf Company, Inc.- Ware County Miracle League of the Okefenokee Field of DreamsTrident Construction Group- Digestive Healthcare of GeorgiaWarren Associates, Inc.- Macon Pickleball Complex- Macon Water Authority – Site 1West Construction Company- Cathedral Basilica of St John the BaptistSpecialty Contractor First Place Projects:Batchelor & Kimball, Inc.- Arthur M. Blank HospitalBrent Scarbrough & Company, Inc.- Project Pegasus- Emory Winship- Assembly Yards- Project SilverGibson Landscape Services LLC- Fourth WardHarrison Contracting Company, Inc.- Assembly StudiosMartin Concrete Construction, Inc.- Project BoomboxMayberry Electric, Inc.- Acuity BrandsPrecision Concrete Construction, Inc.- McLemore Resort & HotelReliance Interiors, Inc.- 782 Westin - Phase 2Southern Electric Company, LLC- Blue Star Sound StudioFor more information about AGC Georgia or the AGC Build Georgia Awards, please visit agcga.org.# # #About AGC GeorgiaAGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org