Nam Định gives investment certificate to packaging production project

VIETNAM, June 13 - NAM ĐỊNH — The northern province of Nam Định on June 12 granted an investment certificate to the GĐT Paper JSC to build a high-tech packaging production factory from recycled paper and pulp in this province.

Chairman of GĐT Paper JSC Đinh Như Kiêm said that GĐT Paper develops the hi-tech packaging factory project in the expanded area of Bảo Minh Industrial Park with a total registered capital of VNĐ2.56 trillion and a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year.

To develop this project soon, Chairman of the People's Committee of Nam Định Province Phạm Đình Nghị requested Bảo Minh Industrial Park (IP) to mobilise all resources to complete infrastructure in its expanded region.

Meanwhile, GĐT Paper JSC is urged to complete the necessary procedures to soon start construction of the factory. The factory is also needed to use friendly-environmental and high technologies, and modern equipment as committed.

Along with that, Nghị requested the provincial departments and branches to support for Bảo Minh IP and GĐT Paper JSC in completing procedures on land, investment, construction and environment, and also to solve problems during the process of developing the infrastructure in the IP as well as construction of the factory.

The factory is expected to be built this year and put into operation in the third quarter of 2026. — VNS

