Quảng Bình promotes investment, tourism in France

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — Quảng Bình Province People’s Committee on Wednesday coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris, France to organise a conference to promote investment and tourism.

This is the first time Quảng Bình directly held an investment and tourism promotion conference in France to seek investment cooperation opportunities and promote the rapid and sustainable development of the province’s tourism industry.

Quảng Bình has pledged to create favourable conditions for investors to do business in the province, Trần Thắng, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng said that tourism plays an important role in enhancing the relationship between the two countries. Quảng Bình has significant potential to become a favourite destination for French tourists.

Thái Thành Khiêm, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion of Culture and Tourism in Europe, said that Quảng Bình is a province that has many unique landscapes and cultural features and can attract tourists.

It is necessary to further promote tourism to attract foreign tourists to the central province, he said.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyễn Ngọc Quý said that to promote tourism, the province will focus on improving tourism services quality with the most reasonable prices.

Within the framework of the conference, several memoranda of understanding on investments were signed between the provincial Department of Tourism and the Việt Nam Association for the Promotion of Culture and Tourism in Europe, with Vivu Journey in Portugal and Spain and with Viettravel in Europe.

Quảng Bình has a natural area of 8,000sq.km with a population of more than 910,000 people. The province lies in a strategic position on the key economic corridors of Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

There are two economic zones and 10 industrial zones in the province.

Quảng Bình has significant tourism potential to become an adventure tourism centre of Asia with a rich, diverse and unique natural landscapes and cultures, such as Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park twice recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage.

Quảng Bình aims to promote green growth and sustainable development with tourism recognised to be the spearhead industry. The province also prioritises renewable energy, agriculture, high-tech fields and green economic sectors. — VNS