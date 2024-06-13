Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,181 in the last 365 days.

EXIT Theatre’s 2024 Short Play Festival Opens June 20

This is a press release from EXIT Theatre Arcata:

(Left to right) Mitch Finn and Victor Howard in The Backpacker’s Dilemma [Photos by Christina Augello]

EXIT Theatre Arcata’s 2024 Short Play Festival will be held June 20-23 and June 27-30, 2024. Performances will take place Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at EXIT Theatre, 890 G St., Arcata. Reservations are strongly encouraged. More information and tickets available at theexit.org.

Festival Sundays this year will include a range of performance work even more expansive than last year’s festival.

The following is a list of our six Sunday shows that will take place both weekends:

”10 minutes ten teachers“/Sean Powers’ Shadow Puppets; “The Jury-assic Trial” by Lillian Shobe/directed by Ruthi Engelke with performers Arnold Waddell, Tasheena Evenson and Mychal Evenson; Storyteller Paul Woodland gives two stories with local origins “What Happened to Blue Lake?” and “Captain Courageous”; Richard Stein and Lisa Larson offer “Ripped Van Winkle,” a narration and mime piece; “The Tapestry” by Leslie Keig features performers Christina Augello and Scott ‘Q’ Marcus; and Shoshanna presents a dance performance.

The following is a list featuring the casts for the 12 plays selected for full-stage productions Thursdays-Saturdays:

First festival weekend June 20-22:  “The Backpacker’s Dilemma” by Daniel Lehman/directed by Wendy Butler/cast: Victor Howard and Mitch Finn; “Tree Hugs” by Evan Baughfman/directed by Shawn Wagner/cast: Toodie Boll, Meaghan Sharrad and Elizabeth Whittemore; “This Is It” by Dave Reagan/cast: Rob Wilson and Dave Reagan; “The Grout Fairy” by Connie Schindewolf/directed by Molly Severdia/cast: Dave Fuller and Kimberly Haile; “Foster Poet” by Clinton Festa/directed by Mitch Finn/cast: Levi Loria, Izzy Ferraro, Ximena Sastrias, Shannon Mathews, Jeffrey Maiten and Tory Singer; and “Ten Minutes ’til Christmas: A Made-for-TV Christmas Movie Parody” by Brian Vinero/directed by Jaiden Clark/cast: Jordan Dobbins and Dominica Savant-Bunch.

Second festival weekend June 27-29: “Chute!” by Guy R. Newsham/directed by Ruthi Engelke/cast: Charlie Heinberg and Susan Abbey; “The Turn-Around” by Cary Pepper/directed by Holly Portman/cast: Rigel Schmitt and Moss Nipkau; “What You Did Say” by Sam Heyman/directed by Rachel Houska/ cast: Steven Santos, Amadeus Brown, Wojtek Czyz and Stephan Chiltenden; “Context” by John C. Davenport/directed by Jordan Dobbins/ cast: Merrick Yra, Abi Camerino, Mary Jo Casasanta and Rigel Schmitt; “Two Yards of Satan” by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos/directed by Scott ‘Q’ Marcus/ cast: Moss Nipkau, Jaye Templeton, Jeanine Redwine and Chris Tower; and “Meet The Boyfriend” by Jaiden Clark/directed by Tisha Sloan/ cast: Victor Howard, Elizabeth Whittemore and James Wright.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

EXIT Theatre’s 2024 Short Play Festival Opens June 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more