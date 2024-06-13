EXIT Theatre’s 2024 Short Play Festival Opens June 20

This is a press release from EXIT Theatre Arcata:

(Left to right) Mitch Finn and Victor Howard in The Backpacker’s Dilemma [Photos by Christina Augello]

EXIT Theatre Arcata’s 2024 Short Play Festival will be held June 20-23 and June 27-30, 2024. Performances will take place Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at EXIT Theatre, 890 G St., Arcata. Reservations are strongly encouraged. More information and tickets available at theexit.org.

Festival Sundays this year will include a range of performance work even more expansive than last year’s festival.

The following is a list of our six Sunday shows that will take place both weekends:

”10 minutes ten teachers“/Sean Powers’ Shadow Puppets; “The Jury-assic Trial” by Lillian Shobe/directed by Ruthi Engelke with performers Arnold Waddell, Tasheena Evenson and Mychal Evenson; Storyteller Paul Woodland gives two stories with local origins “What Happened to Blue Lake?” and “Captain Courageous”; Richard Stein and Lisa Larson offer “Ripped Van Winkle,” a narration and mime piece; “The Tapestry” by Leslie Keig features performers Christina Augello and Scott ‘Q’ Marcus; and Shoshanna presents a dance performance.

The following is a list featuring the casts for the 12 plays selected for full-stage productions Thursdays-Saturdays:

First festival weekend June 20-22: “The Backpacker’s Dilemma” by Daniel Lehman/directed by Wendy Butler/cast: Victor Howard and Mitch Finn; “Tree Hugs” by Evan Baughfman/directed by Shawn Wagner/cast: Toodie Boll, Meaghan Sharrad and Elizabeth Whittemore; “This Is It” by Dave Reagan/cast: Rob Wilson and Dave Reagan; “The Grout Fairy” by Connie Schindewolf/directed by Molly Severdia/cast: Dave Fuller and Kimberly Haile; “Foster Poet” by Clinton Festa/directed by Mitch Finn/cast: Levi Loria, Izzy Ferraro, Ximena Sastrias, Shannon Mathews, Jeffrey Maiten and Tory Singer; and “Ten Minutes ’til Christmas: A Made-for-TV Christmas Movie Parody” by Brian Vinero/directed by Jaiden Clark/cast: Jordan Dobbins and Dominica Savant-Bunch.

Second festival weekend June 27-29: “Chute!” by Guy R. Newsham/directed by Ruthi Engelke/cast: Charlie Heinberg and Susan Abbey; “The Turn-Around” by Cary Pepper/directed by Holly Portman/cast: Rigel Schmitt and Moss Nipkau; “What You Did Say” by Sam Heyman/directed by Rachel Houska/ cast: Steven Santos, Amadeus Brown, Wojtek Czyz and Stephan Chiltenden; “Context” by John C. Davenport/directed by Jordan Dobbins/ cast: Merrick Yra, Abi Camerino, Mary Jo Casasanta and Rigel Schmitt; “Two Yards of Satan” by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos/directed by Scott ‘Q’ Marcus/ cast: Moss Nipkau, Jaye Templeton, Jeanine Redwine and Chris Tower; and “Meet The Boyfriend” by Jaiden Clark/directed by Tisha Sloan/ cast: Victor Howard, Elizabeth Whittemore and James Wright.