JDV Lifestyle Group to Host Unique Luxury VIP Polo Experience Curated by People of Colour at Greenwich Polo Club
Our mission is to create unique, memorable experiences that celebrate diversity and luxury. This event embodies the essence of joy, elegance, and community, we can’t wait to share it with our guests”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JDV Lifestyle Group is proud to announce the 4th Annual La Joie de Vivre Polo Experience, a luxury event uniquely curated by people of colour. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Greenwich Polo Club in Connecticut on July 21st, 2024, this event is poised to redefine the polo experience with a blend of cultural sophistication and culinary excellence.
— Marlon Bolasingh
A Celebration of Excellence and Diversity
La Joie de Vivre is a celebration of the rich tapestry of cultures that shape our world. This one-of-a-kind polo experience brings together luminaries, trendsetters, and connoisseurs for a day of opulence and community. Marlon Bolasingh, COO of JDV Lifestyle Group, emphasizes the significance of this event: “Our mission is to create unique, memorable experiences that celebrate diversity and luxury. This event embodies the essence of joy, elegance, and community, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests.”
Culinary and Mixology Excellence
Headlined by James Beard Award nominee Chef Jerome Grant, the event promises a gastronomic journey like no other. Known for his innovative culinary creations and his tenure as the executive chef of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Chef Grant brings a wealth of experience and a unique flair to the event. Guests will indulge in culinary delights prepared by local and international chefs, each dish a testament to their craft. Complementing the exquisite cuisine, master mixologists will offer unlimited, specially crafted cocktails to tantalize the taste buds.
A Day of Elegance and Thrill
Attendees will be treated to a pulse-pounding polo match, adding an exhilarating backdrop to the day’s festivities. A VIP premium lounge and cabanas will provide the perfect setting for guests to relax and socialize. More importantly, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the CTO Scholarship Foundation.
Event Details:
Date: July 21, 2024
Location: Greenwich Polo Club, Connecticut
Tickets: Available for purchase at Eventbrite
Joie De Vivre Polo
Join Us for a Day to Remember
Join JDV Lifestyle Group and immerse yourself in an extraordinary celebration of life, opulence, and the timeless sport of polo. Don your most resplendent attire, adorn yourself with the finest summer hats, and prepare to experience La Joie de Vivre like never before.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Name: Marlon Bolasingh
Email: Marlonb@jdvlifestyle.com
Phone: 347-683-9130
About JDV Lifestyle Group
JDV (Joie de vivre) Lifestyle Group is a global luxury lifestyle management company for people of color. Our members enjoy unparalleled concierge services, bespoke experiences and curated events from our team of lifestyle architects. JDV leverages our extensive network to empower, educate and provide exclusive access to our membership, while simultaneously making a positive impact in our communities.
Marlon Bolasingh
JDV Lifestyle Group
+1 347-683-9130
Marlonb@jdvlifestyle.com