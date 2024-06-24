Transportation Alumni, Jeffrey Lowinger Joins Neology as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Global Growth
LOWINGER BRINGS INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY AND INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS EXPERIENCE TO NEOLOGY’S GROWING CAPABILITY SETCARLSBAD, CA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that Jeffrey Lowinger joins Neology’s executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. In this role he will be responsible for operational improvement, global business growth, positioning to execute on recent wins, and advancing overall Strategic Goals.
Formerly President of Cubic Transportation Systems, Lowinger brings three years of public and private equity leadership experience in the fare collections and Intelligent Transportation Systems markets. At Cubic, Lowinger was responsible for global business strategy, financial growth, operational delivery, product innovation, and the performance culture of a $900 million profit and loss center with over 300 employees around the world. Prior to Cubic, Lowinger was the President of Eaton Corporation’s eMobility segment, providing intelligent power electronics and systems, achieving over $450 million in new business revenue. Lowinger spent 25 years in his early career at Boeing rising to engineering leadership roles, managing key programs with over $1.5 billion in commercial business.
Lowinger has served on the advisory boards at Penn State University, Rutgers University, Texas Christian University, and Concordia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Rutgers University and has completed executive leadership development programs at Fuqua School of Business, Duke University and Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Neology team,” said Jeff Lowinger. “The digital transformation that Neology is driving will transform the mobility space with technology advancements that will revolutionize our customers’ operations.”
“Jeff Lowinger is a proven leader in the Intelligent Transportations Systems space,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “His experience and drive will accelerate our transformation from a products company to a trusted systems integrator and platform provider.”
Catherine Phifer
Neology, Inc.
cphifer@neology.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn