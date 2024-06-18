CoreStack Recognized Among Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024
Cloud governance leader earns national recognition for a third year in a row
We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, the global multi-cloud governance provider, proudly announces its third consecutive year as a top-ranking company on Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. This recognition further validates CoreStack's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture for its employees.
Founded in 2016, CoreStack is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, and has offices in Dubai, Chennai, and Hyderabad. CoreStack was recently named Market Leader in Cloud Security Automation at the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024, and won the Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Infrastructure category at the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. Leading enterprises around the globe are leveraging the CoreStack platform to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Receiving this prestigious recognition for the third time is a testament to our ongoing dedication to cultivating an environment where our team can thrive," said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. "We firmly believe that our employees' well-being and career development are integral to our continued success, and we remain committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel."
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
CoreStack’s AI-powered cloud governance portfolio includes multi-cloud modules for FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and cloud assessments. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
