CoreStack Celebrates Double Win at 2024 American Business Awards®
Takes Home People's Choice and Gold Stevie® Awards, Reflecting Leadership in Cloud Governance
We're honored to receive the People's Choice Stevie® Award . This recognition, alongside the Gold Stevie Award, reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in cloud governance and management.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of a People’s Choice Stevie® Award for Favorite New Products, shortly after securing a prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Infrastructure category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. This double win reflects CoreStack's position as an industry innovator, delivering exceptional AI-powered cloud governance solutions that resonate with customers and industry experts alike.
— Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack
The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. The People’s Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are categories of the American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 12,000 votes were cast in People’s Choice contested this year across more than 50 product and service categories.
This year, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product award categories were included as options in People’s Choice voting.
“We're honored to receive the People's Choice Stevie® Award this year and deeply appreciate the support from our partners and customers," said Bala Vishwanath, Chief Marketing Officer at CoreStack. “This recognition, alongside the Gold Stevie Award, reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in cloud governance and management. Being recognized by industry experts further validates the value and impact of our solutions, reinforcing our belief that CoreStack is leading the way in shaping the future of cloud governance."
Leading enterprises around the globe are leveraging the CoreStack platform to govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. In addition to governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, the CoreStack portfolio includes CoreStack Assessments. This powerful assessment solution streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native and custom frameworks.
Winners of the People’s Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 22nd ABAs, will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Tuesday, June 11, in New York City. Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People’s Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year’s ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
CoreStack:
Bala Vishwanath
Chief Marketing Officer
balav@corestack.io
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
