CoreStack Wins Top Cloud Security Automation Award at RSA Conference 2024
CoreStack Wins Market Leader Cloud Security Automation in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2024
We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference. CoreStack is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is proud to announce the recent win of the coveted Market Leader Cloud Security Automation award, recognizing its innovative approach to securing cloud environments.
— Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine
“This award is a tremendous honor, especially coming from such a respected cybersecurity publication as Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “Being recognized by industry leaders validates our commitment to providing best-in-class cloud security automation solutions.”
Cyber Defense Magazine lauded CoreStack’s ability to:
• Automate critical security tasks, freeing up IT resources and streamlining cloud security processes
• Deliver continuous and autonomous governance, ensuring consistent security posture across multi-cloud environments
• Leverage AI and machine learning to proactively identify and address security threats
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. CoreStack is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this esteemed group of winners,” said Natarajan. “Our team is dedicated to providing our customers with the cybersecurity tools their cloud environments demand, and this award is a testament to that.”
The complete list of winners is located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Please join us at the RSA Conference 2024, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today to share our red-carpet experience, or follow us as we proudly display our trophy on our website, blog and social media channels.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
CoreStack:
Bala Vishwanath
Chief Marketing Officer
balav@corestack.io
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
CDM Media Contact:
Irene Noser, Marketing Executive
marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com
www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
# # #
Bala Vishwanath, CMO
CoreStack
+1 425-310-5375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube