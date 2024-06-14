ArgonFDS Proudly Announces Achievement of AS9100 Certification
Achieving the AS9100 certification is not just a mark of prestige but a clear indication of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and reliability in the aerospace sector.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArgonFDS, a global leader in the design, production, and support of rugged computing and display solutions for aerospace and defense applications, is announcing its successful certification to the AS9100 Rev. D standard. This achievement is a significant milestone, underscoring ArgonFDS' commitment to meeting and exceeding the rigorous demands of aerospace quality and manufacturing standards.
AS9100 is an internationally recognized quality management standard for the aerospace and defense industry. It extends the ISO 9001 requirements with additional quality system requirements. These additional requirements are critical to helping companies meet the complex and unique demands of aerospace quality management, providing a comprehensive quality management system for the aviation, space, and defense sectors. Achieving this certification demonstrates ArgonFDS' dedication to excellence in every aspect of the company's operations.
This certification assures clientele and mission partners that ArgonFDS' quality management practices and production processes adhere to the highest international standards.
"Achieving the AS9100 certification is not just a mark of prestige but a clear indication of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and reliability in the aerospace sector," said Robert Hunt, Senior Director of Quality and US Business Execution at ArgonFDS. "This achievement is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, reflecting our company culture of quality and excellence in all facets of our operations and our promise to deliver superior products and services."
This milestone is not only a testament to ArgonFDS' commitment to quality but also a strategic move that enhances its competitive position in the market. It reinforces ArgonFDS' focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. The organization looks forward the new opportunities that AS9100 certification brings and are committed to leveraging this new qualification to better serve clients and customers.
With the AS9100 certification, ArgonFDS is poised to expand its reach and deepen relationships with current and future clients. ArgonFDS is committed to leveraging this achievement to enhance its products and services further, improve customer satisfaction, and grow its market presence in the aerospace sector.
About ArgonFDS
ArgonFDS is a designer and manufacturer of innovative rugged display solutions, peripherals, and computing solutions that serve land-based, naval, and airborne military applications as well as the Business & Commercial Aviation markets. ArgonFDS joined Spectra Aerospace & Defense in February of 2021.
