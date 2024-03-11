Spectra Aerospace & Defense Appoints Ray Munoz as New Chief Executive Officer
Spectra Aerospace & Defense Appoints Ray Munoz as New Chief Executive OfficerALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectra Aerospace & Defense, a global leader in the design and production of advanced rugged electronics solutions for aerospace and defense platforms, is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Ray Munoz as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Munoz, with his impressive 25 years of leadership in the international aerospace and defense markets, has a well-established history of catalyzing growth, spearheading innovative products, and breaking ground in new markets. His extensive experience includes noteworthy positions such as CEO and Board Member of Safran Data Systems Inc., Divisional Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Ultra Electronics Maritime, and numerous pivotal leadership roles at L3 Technologies. Additionally, Mr. Munoz's active-duty military experience provides him a key insight on how to deliver highly technical solutions which meet the military's most demanding operational challenges.
Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street Capital, expressed his confidence in Mr. Munoz's ability to steer Spectra Aerospace & Defense towards continued success. "We are privileged to welcome Ray to the helm of Spectra," said Janneck. "Ray's strategic acumen, along with his exceptional ability to foster robust relationships, makes him an invaluable asset to our organization."
Upon his appointment, Mr. Munoz stated, "I am deeply honored and excited to step into this role leading such an outstanding team at Spectra. Given the rapid advancements in the industry, I see immense potential for Spectra to harness these changes and deliver unparalleled value for our customers and stakeholders."
Spectra Aerospace & Defense anticipates a promising new chapter under Mr. Munoz's leadership, marked by strategic growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
About Spectra Aerospace & Defense
Spectra is a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered avionics and electronics solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra offers its customers a differentiated portfolio of proprietary C5ISR products that span the entire data capture lifecycle – recording, processing, routing, and ultimately displaying mission-critical data.
