Spectra Aerospace & Defense Strengthens its Portfolio with the Acquisition of Munich-Based Galleon GmbH

Spectra Aerospace & Defense Strengthens its Portfolio with the Acquisition of Munich-Based Galleon GmbHALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectra A&D Holdings LLC ("Spectra"), a distinguished designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered avionics and electronics solutions for leading aerospace and defense platforms, is pleased to announce the official acquisition of Galleon Embedded Computing GmbH ("Galleon GmbH"). This strategic addition follows the successful acquisition of Galleon Embedded Computing AS in 2021 and continues Spectra's exciting growth trajectory in the global defense market.
Galleon GmbH, based in Munich, Germany, is a renowned system integrator and distributor of rugged, high-performance embedded computing solutions for the aerospace and defense communities. Since its inception in 2009, the organization has demonstrated consistent financial stability and growth, underpinned by a seasoned core team with a collaborative history of over 15 years together. Galleon GmbH brings a robust portfolio that will significantly enhance Spectra's existing catalog of proprietary C5ISR products and solutions. This portfolio includes integrated systems for military ground vehicles, a comprehensive range of rugged embedded systems solutions, and a distribution network for board-level products. These assets represent a considerable addition to Spectra's catalog of proprietary products and solutions.
Stephan Troesch, CEO of Galleon GmbH, commented on the occasion: "We take immense pride in our reputation for technical innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Partnering with an organization like Spectra, which shares these values, signals an exciting new chapter for Galleon GmbH. We are enthusiastic about the future and confident that this acquisition will bring substantial benefits to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."
CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing AS, Espen Bøch added: "This acquisition underlines our commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing our comprehensive suite of products and technologies. Galleon GmbH’s expertise in complex computer systems architecture and its dedication to quality management aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. We look forward to integrating their brilliant team into the Spectra organization and leveraging their capabilities to drive further growth and innovation in our industry."
This strategic acquisition underscores Spectra's role as a comprehensive provider of rugged information systems products, covering the entire data capture lifecycle. Furthermore, it effectively broadens Spectra's footprint in Europe, enhancing its capacity to deliver an expanded range of synergistic products to clients.
About Spectra Aerospace & Defense
Spectra is a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered avionics and electronics solutions primarily for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra offers its customers a differentiated portfolio of proprietary C5ISR products that span the entire data capture lifecycle – recording, processing, routing, and ultimately displaying mission-critical data.
