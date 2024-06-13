Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area to Pilot New Google/Apple Pay Feature for Enhanced Guest Experience

Tru by Hilton Portland Airport, managed by award-winning AD1, announced its selection by Hilton to participate in an program for a new digital payment platform.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area, managed by award-winning AD1 Global, is proud to announce its selection by Hilton to participate in an early adoption program for a new digital payment platform, integrating Google Pay and Apple Pay for guest bookings. This initiative, facilitated through Adyen’s advanced payment technology, promises to streamline the booking process and enhance the overall guest experience.

A New Era in Digital Payment Solutions

Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area was selected for this innovative program due to its outstanding performance in Advanced Purchase bookings and sustained success within Hilton’s Payment Excellence Program (PEP) for over six months. This new feature will allow guests to seamlessly use Apple Pay and Google Pay for advance purchase bookings through Hilton.com and the Hilton Honors app, with plans to introduce additional digital payment services and expand eligible rate plans in the near future.

Ariadna Sanchez, AD1's Corporate Director of IT, stated, "We continue to be leaders in technology adoption and e-commerce solutions. Inspire, Innovate, and Integrate!"

The integration of these digital payment options is set to bring multiple benefits, including:

Direct and Automated Payments: Ensuring immediate and secure transactions directly to the hotel’s merchant account.

Cost Reduction: Lowering property costs by automating the Advanced Purchase collection process.

Enhanced Security: Decreasing fraud and chargebacks through advanced digital security protocols and Adyen’s proprietary fraud detection processes.

Improved Booking Conversion: Facilitating a smoother and more efficient booking experience.

Increased Guest Loyalty: Catering to the preferences of over 50% of consumers who favor digital payment methods.

Market Expansion: Attracting younger, tech-savvy travelers.

Hotels participating in the PEP can activate digital payment methods by setting up an Adyen E-Commerce Merchant Account and collaborating with Hilton’s Global Deployment and Payments teams. This setup is an addition to existing payment gateways, ensuring seamless integration.

Additionally, there is potential for broader implementation across all hotels in a portfolio, as well as the option to enable the Pay by Link feature, currently in use at over 200 hotels, which allows guests to pay securely via a web link.

About Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area

Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area offers a welcoming stay with modern amenities, exceptional service, and a prime location. Committed to providing a comfortable and enjoyable experience, the hotel continually seeks innovative ways to enhance guest satisfaction. By integrating Google Pay and Apple Pay, Tru by Hilton Portland Airport Area is at the forefront of providing modern, secure, and convenient payment solutions, ensuring a superior booking experience for all guests.

About AD1

AD1 Global is a dynamic and innovative hospitality management company dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences across its diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts. With a commitment to excellence, AD1 manages properties that cater to both leisure and business travelers, ensuring comfort, convenience, and a high standard of hospitality.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jon McMillian

Phone: (412) 713-1396

Email: jon.mcmillian@ad1global.com