Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration partners with Cecilia.ai to introduce AI bartender experience

Wyndham Orlando Resort, which is managed by AD1, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Cecilia.ai, to introduce ‘Sara’ the AI bartender

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration, which is managed by AD1, a leader in hospitality and innovation, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Cecilia.ai, to introduce the world's first hospitality AI bartender named ‘Sara’. This collaboration brings a new level of innovation and entertainment for guests, offering a unique mixology experience that combines advanced technology with exceptional service.

Starting June 26th, 2024, guests at the resort will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of meticulously crafted cocktails served by the interactive robotic bartender. 'Sara' is designed to provide an engaging and personalized experience, ensuring that each guest receives not only a delicious drink but also a memorable experience.

Daniel Berman, President of AD1, shared his excitement about the initiative: "We are incredibly excited to pioneer the integration of advanced technology into our portfolio of hotels. 'Sara' represents our dedication to innovation and our mission to create unique and memorable experiences for our guests."

Sara will be equipped with advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence capabilities, allowing her to understand and respond to guests' preferences in real- time. Whether guests are looking for a classic cocktail or a great knock-knock joke, Sara will shake, stir, entertain, and serve with precision and flair.

"Partnering with Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration is a significant milestone for us", said Nir Cohen, Co-Founder & VP of Marketing at Cecilia.ai. "We believe that this technology will bring a new dimension of enjoyment to the guests' stay, blending the art of mixology with the marvels of AI robotics."

Guests can find 'Sara' located at the hotel restaurant 'H Street Grille' and enjoy her services 24/7 – albeit she will be moved around the resort to accommodate groups and parties. This exciting addition is part of AD1's ongoing efforts to provide exceptional and forward-thinking amenities to its visitors.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through innovation and cutting-edge technology. 'Sara' will not only serve amazing cocktails but also add a fun and interactive element to our hospitality services.", said Clint Militzer, Wyndham Celebration General Manager, “And she actually tells good jokes.”

For reservations or to learn more about Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference at (407) 396-1400. For more information about Cecilia.ai, please visit https://cecilia.ai/.

About Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration

Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration is a premier destination for travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and unparalleled hospitality in the heart of Orlando. Located near popular attractions such as Walt Disney World, the resort offers a range of amenities including spacious accommodations, dining options, conference facilities, and now, an AI robotic bartender experience.

About AD1

AD1 is a dynamic and innovative hospitality management company dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences across its diverse portfolio of hotels. With a commitment to excellence, AD1 manages properties that cater to both leisure and business travelers, ensuring comfort, convenience, and a high standard of hospitality.

About Cecilia.ai

Cecilia.ai is the world's first interactive robotic bartender, designed to revolutionize the beverage industry with its advanced AI and robotics technology. The bartender offers a unique and engaging mixology experience, capable of serving a wide variety of cocktails while interacting with guests in real time.

Nir Cohen

Co-Founder & VP of Marketing at Cecilia.ai

+972 (0) 54 598 8734

nir@cecilia.ai