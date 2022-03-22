AD1 Global’s Wyndham Celebration One Step Closer To Realizing Dream

Wyndham Celebration Opens Starbucks

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starbucks Now Brewing at Newly Renovated Disney Area Resort

The Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center Celebration Area hotel, located near Disney’s West Maingate, came one step closer to realizing its dream of being the favored destination for families visiting the Disney theme parks with the grand opening of its latest amenity – Starbucks.

The recently renovated Wyndham Celebration added Starbucks as one of its major amenities after installing two indoor Top Golf Swing Suites, a Kidz Play Zone and H Street Grille restaurant, to its sprawling 436 room family friendly resort that is adjacent to Animal Kingdom.

“We are very excited and proud to offer this world-class service to our guests,” said AD1 Global President Daniel Berman. “This is like the cherry on top of the proverbial ice cream… or in this case café latte.”

But there may be some sprinkles to add on top, according to company officials.

“Were not done yet.” said AD1 Global CFO Alex Fridzon. “To round out the family friendly amenities at this resort we are looking to add one more amenity. We are currently exploring options.”

Other amenities offered at this pet friendly Orlando resort include two heated pools, an indoor children’s playground, free parking, free Wi-Fi, jacuzzi, two restaurants and a lounge, Top Golf Swing Suites, electric vehicle recharging stations, laundry facilities, 30,000 square feet of meeting space and a fitness center.

The Wyndham resort near Disney is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel that is only a few minutes from Walt Disney World® Resort theme parks, Universal Studios Florida™, and SeaWorld® Orlando—all reachable via a free shuttle service.

“We want our guests to come get energized with a Starbucks coffee or a workout in the fitness center before spending the day at the theme parks,” said General Manager Glen Vlasic. “And then they can unwind at the end of the day with some great food and beverage specials at the H Street Grille or play a couple of games at the Top Golf Swing Suites, which offers family friendly games too like Zombie Dodgeball. Then families can watch the nightly Disney fireworks show from one of our well-appointed rooms before retiring for a restful sleep. That is the magic we are offering.”

AD1 Global has made a name for itself by being a leader in the South Florida independent management hotel industry by introducing contemporary trends such as Top Golf Swing Suites and by partnering with Global leaders like Starbucks in its quest to become the best hospitality company in the Universe.