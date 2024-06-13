Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget Invests Record Funding for Direct Services for Floridians with Disabilities

For Immediate Release: June 13, 2024 Contact: APD Press,, Press.HQ@apdcares.org

Governor DeSantisâ€™ Focus on Floridaâ€™s Future Budget Invests Record Funding for Direct Services for Floridians with Disabilities TALLAHASSEE, Fla.â€”Yesterday, Governor DeSantis signed the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget which, combined with the recent Live Healthy legislation, includes $2.6 billion for individuals and families served through the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). The Focus on Florida’s Future budget is a testament to Governor DeSantis’ unwavering commitment to all Florida families. Investments highlighted in the 2024-25 budget include funding to support Floridians with developmental disabilities access quality services, maximize community integration, and achieve a state of thriving. “We are incredibly grateful for the leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for the historic investments made to ensure this sacred population of Floridians is able to access a wide variety of supports and services at the earliest moment possible,” said Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor N. Hatch. “This record funding allows for a greater number of Floridians with developmental disabilities to enroll onto the iBudget waiver, provides for the development of a new pathway to serve individuals as they transition to adulthood, and includes a first ever across-the-board rate increase for providers who support Floridians with developmental disabilities achieve their God-given potential.” Specifically, Governor DeSantis is supporting individuals with disabilities and their families through the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget and recent Live Healthy legislation with these key investments: More than $2.2 billion to provide services and supports through the Agency for Persons with Disabilities' iBudget Waiver which includes $64.8 million to enroll additional individuals experiencing crisis and $55.7 million to enroll individuals in specific pre-enrollment categories. These categories include 1-5 and reduce the caregiver age for category 4 eligibility from 70 to 60. The funding also supports individuals in category 6 who have a sibling in categories 3, 4, 5, or 6.

for a new incident management system to collect, review, and monitor critical incidents to inform predictive analytics and intervention strategies and ultimately enhance the quality of services. $5 million in tax credits to further spur the connection between job seekers and job creators by reducing corporate income taxes for businesses employing individuals with disabilities. To learn more about Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget, click here. ###

