A Beginner’s Guide to the Love of God by Susan Stover

Discover the Depths of Divine Love in Susan Stover’s New Book: "His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever feel lost or dismayed or fallen from grace? What would it feel to be in his warm and divine embrace? To wonder what the power of the Almighty Father’s love is like? Then fear no more as Susan Stover warmly invites readers to explore the profound and unwavering love that God holds in her latest book "His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued." This heartfelt work of art dives deep into the kindness and goodness of God’s intentions towards His creation.
In "His Kind Intent," Stover shares her deep belief that everyone is cherished by God. With compassion and clarity, she explains how God's love is inherently good and filled with kindness. Drawing from biblical scriptures and personal reflections, Stover offers a narrative that illuminates God’s love and the value He places on every human life.
Serving as a spiritual guide, “His Kind Intent” hopes to reassure readers of their worth and importance to God. Stover was able to masterfully craft a sincere and warm book that makes theological concepts accessible and relatable to whoever reads it. Each page allows readers to experience the comfort and reassurance she has experienced in the grace of God and shares the feeling of being acknowledged and valued by God.
"His Kind Intent" is a book ideal for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and understanding of God’s love. Whether one is new to exploring spirituality or has a long-standing relationship with their faith, the book offers insights that will enrich their spiritual journey. Copies are available on Amazon.
