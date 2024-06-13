GEORGIA, June 13 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp this week announced the fourth round of grant recipients from the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative. These grants total more than $10.3 million in infrastructure development, supporting nearly 312 housing units across five communities.

"We've already seen incredible results from our Rural Workforce Housing grants helping Georgians live where they work," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This latest round of investments will further that impact in rural Georgia as our state sees even more historic opportunity and record economic development. I want to thank the Department of Community Affairs and OneGeorgia Authority board for making these grants available to communities that will benefit from them most."

Announced in the Governor’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative is helping to spur the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in 2023. Governor Kemp requested $50 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget and an additional $6 million for Fiscal Year 2025 to further the impact of the program. The additional funds were approved and signed into law earlier this year. This fourth round of successful grantees continues to demonstrate meaningful changes in workforce housing for these five communities and the transformative benefits of the overall program.

"Demand for workforce housing continues to increase across the state as our economy grows," said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "The OneGeorgia Authority is pleased to support these communities that are pursuing deliberate workforce housing strategies."

In addition to meeting the grant and OneGeorgia Authority requirements, award recipients demonstrated strong collaboration between communities and real estate developers. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant or loan award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Blackshear

The City of Blackshear will receive an infrastructure grant of $2,450,000 to construct water, sewer, street, and drainage improvements for the 32-acre Pinehurst Village development. These improvements will enable the construction of 43 new homes across development phases two and three. Both phases will be helmed by Lloyd Investments, who is contributing to the total project cost alongside the City of Blackshear.

City of Gainesville

The City of Gainesville will be awarded $2,500,000 for necessary drainage infrastructure improvements for two local developments: the Gainesville Nonprofit Development Foundation and the Norton Agency. The former plans to construct 17-23 single-family homes while the latter will construct 66 rental housing units. The City of Gainesville is contributing to the total project cost of $3,839,675.

City of Reidsville

The City of Reidsville will receive $1,650,351 to construct necessary water, road, drainage, and sewer infrastructure improvements for the 14-acre Pine Ridge Subdivision that will support 37 new single-family homes built by Catch 22 Properties. The City of Reidsville is contributing to the total infrastructure cost of $1,690,351 with the development partner covering any project cost overages.

City of Sylvester

The City of Sylvester will be awarded $1,321,523 to construct necessary water, road, sewer, and drainage improvements to support the completion of the 47-acre Quail Pines Subdivision. Local developer Quail Pines of Sylvester, LLC, plans to construct 20-64 new homes across phases two and three of development. Both the City of Sylvester and the development partner are contributing to the total project cost of $1,849,373.

Development Authority of Bulloch County

The Development Authority of Bulloch County will receive $2,437,520 for necessary road and drainage improvements at the 78-acre Cornerstone Point development. These improvements will support 79 new single-family homes, all constructed by local developer, VALNOC, LLC. Bulloch County and the development partner are contributing to the total project cost of $3,108,620.