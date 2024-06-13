Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,221 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 115 in Canton

Updated Project Information: Due to forecasted rain, this intersection closure is rescheduled to Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 6 a.m. to noon.
Original release with project information is below.

For Immediate Release: 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024


Contacts: 
Spencer Thompson, Project Manager or Ryan Story, Project Technician, 605-367-5680

CANTON, S.D. – On Saturday, June 15, 2024, a project to remove concrete pavement at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 115, west of Canton, is scheduled to begin. The intersection will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon). The removal work is part of a larger project to reconstruct Highway 18 into a four-lane divided highway from Interstate 29 to the city of Canton.

The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes during the intersection closure. Motorists are advised that intersection will reopen at 12 p.m. (noon) with gravel surfacing until concrete pavement is completed through this intersection.

The prime contractor on this $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The substantial completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Latest Project Information:
Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

Sign up for text notifications:
For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword CANTON18 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

  

-30-

You just read:

Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 115 in Canton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more