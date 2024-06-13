Temporary Intersection Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 115 in Canton

Updated Project Information: Due to forecasted rain, this intersection closure is rescheduled to Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 6 a.m. to noon.

Original release with project information is below.

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024



Contacts:

Spencer Thompson, Project Manager or Ryan Story, Project Technician, 605-367-5680

CANTON, S.D. – On Saturday, June 15, 2024, a project to remove concrete pavement at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 115, west of Canton, is scheduled to begin. The intersection will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon). The removal work is part of a larger project to reconstruct Highway 18 into a four-lane divided highway from Interstate 29 to the city of Canton.

The traveling public is encouraged to use alternate routes during the intersection closure. Motorists are advised that intersection will reopen at 12 p.m. (noon) with gravel surfacing until concrete pavement is completed through this intersection.

The prime contractor on this $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The substantial completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Latest Project Information:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

Sign up for text notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword CANTON18 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

