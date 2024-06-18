Insigniam Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Insigniam is honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year where 94% of employees said Insigniam is a great place to work.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insigniam , an Elixirr company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Workfor the eighth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Insigniam. This year, 94% of employees said that Insigniam is a great place to work. An international management consulting firm with over 35 years of experience, Insigniam addresses executive concerns around breakthrough, innovation, and transformation. Leadership credits its culture of meritocracy for its continued success.“Such an accomplishment for the eighth consecutive year is certainly not a "happy accident." Our culture is designed to both serve and delight our clients and develop our employees in a way that they experience fulfillment and personal growth. Our employees shape it, express it, and keep it alive daily. Being a best place to work directly correlates to our industry-leading 70 NPS score.” says Katerin Le Folcalvez , Insigniam and Elixirr Partner.Insigniam earned this designation after Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology certification confirmed that 100% of our employees say our customers would rate the service we deliver as "excellent" and when they look at what we accomplish, they feel a sense of pride. Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Insigniam stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."A summary of these ratings can be found here About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About ElixirrElixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets, and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the ‘challenger consultancy’ and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client’s business like their own. In 2020, Elixirr listed with AIM on the London Stock Exchange. Following strong organic growth, Elixirr adopted a multi-brand strategy and has since acquired six boutique firms – Insigniam, Responsum, Den, Elixirr Digital, Retearn, and iOLAP – to grow their capabilities, expand into new geographies and markets, access new clients and talent, and more.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.