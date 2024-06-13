Locally owned company unveils one of the largest U.S. showrooms with grand opening celebration
America’s Floor Source partners with Columbus Crew to host a free community event
At America’s Floor Source, we pride ourselves on inspiring the home design industry, while staying active in and giving back to the communities we serve”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Floor Source (AFS) is inviting the community to attend the upcoming grand opening of their new headquarters, showcasing one of the largest flooring showrooms in the United States. This state-of-the-art showroom is set to captivate homeowners, builders and designers alike with the latest innovations in flooring.
— Katelin Ahern, Director of Marketing
The grand opening celebration will take place June 27, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at 2145 Stelzer Road. The event is free and features activities with local nonprofit organizations, putting contests, décor ideas, a flower truck, live DJ, raffle prizes, light hors d’oeuvres and libations. The grand opening will kick off with an official ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, followed by exciting activities including a meet & greet from 5-6 p.m. with players from the Columbus Crew, the reigning league champions. The giveaways include $5,000 off flooring, $1,000 off a custom area rug, and Crew tickets.
America’s Floor Source got its start in the back of a church Refugee Rd. and has grown into a leading innovator in luxury flooring, and they’re excited to unveil their newest showroom to Columbus residents. The company is dedicated to helping homeowners turn their dreams into reality with high-quality flooring solutions at a fair price.
“At America’s Floor Source, we pride ourselves on inspiring the home design industry, while staying active in and giving back to the communities we serve,” said Katelin Ahern, Director of Marketing. “We’re excited to continue growing our lasting connections with the people of Columbus and delivering exceptional products and service.”
For more information, please visit the America’s Floor Source grand opening event page (https://www.americasfloorsource.com/pages/hq-grand-opening). For all things flooring, head to https://www.americasfloorsource.com/.
About America’s Floor Source
Americas Floor Source is a leading flooring company based in Columbus, Ohio. With a wide selection of flooring options and dedicated customer service, they have been providing high-quality flooring solutions to residential and commercial customers since 2000. From carpet and hardwood to tile and vinyl, Americas Floor Source offers a vast range of products to suit every style and budget.
