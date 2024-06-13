Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget helps keep Florida families safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass is praising Governor DeSantis' Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for protecting Florida families, businesses and visitors.said, “Governor Ron DeSantis knows the value of law enforcement in protecting our communities. His investments will cement Florida as a law-and-order state making it the best state to work as a law enforcement officer while providing cutting-edge tools and important resources to make all our citizens safer.”

Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget provides $8.5 million to assist local law enforcement agencies with large and complex fentanyl trafficking investigations. The budget includes $767,000 for increases in staffing and equipment to improve fentanyl identification and drug trend monitoring throughout the state.



Governor DeSantis funds soft body armor for local law enforcement agencies in the amount of $2 million. His budget also includes $11.8 million to modernize the state’s critical Biometric Information System and $703,000 to increase staffing for unidentified human remains and missing persons investigations.



The budget also includes $1.5 million for human trafficking and smuggling investigations, retail theft and cyber exploitation cases.



