Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,369 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget helps keep Florida families safe

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass is praising Governor DeSantis' Focus on Florida’s Future Budget for protecting Florida families, businesses and visitors.
 
Commissioner Glass said, “Governor Ron DeSantis knows the value of law enforcement in protecting our communities.  His investments will cement Florida as a law-and-order state making it the best state to work as a law enforcement officer while providing cutting-edge tools and important resources to make all our citizens safer.”

Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget provides $8.5 million to assist local law enforcement agencies with large and complex fentanyl trafficking investigations.  The budget includes $767,000 for increases in staffing and equipment to improve fentanyl identification and drug trend monitoring throughout the state.
 
Governor DeSantis funds soft body armor for local law enforcement agencies in the amount of $2 million. His budget also includes $11.8 million to modernize the state’s critical Biometric Information System and $703,000 to increase staffing for unidentified human remains and missing persons investigations.
 
The budget also includes $1.5 million for human trafficking and smuggling investigations, retail theft and cyber exploitation cases.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

Governor DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget helps keep Florida families safe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more