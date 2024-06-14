Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO lands in Australia

THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO campaign will promote, over the next three years, the excellence of the ham known as a genuine European excellence

CARPEGNA, ITALY, June 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia is a challenging land for the authentic Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. The mission of the "THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO" campaign, co-financed by the European Union, will allow the Consorzio di Carpegna to dedicate the next three years to promoting the added value of this PDO branded European excellence in the charcuterie sector.The campaign is designed to strengthen the awareness and recognition of this product guaranteed by the protection mark, in terms of authenticity, safety, and traceability. Not just this, the activities planned over the three years will also be aimed at promoting its consumption among aussies, to increase the volume and value of exports of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.“We are embarking on this three-year journey with the ambition and commitment to seize every possible growth opportunity. Australia, together with The United States, is one our main target markets. To date, exports amount to about 9% of our turnover, but we also count, through this promotion project, on increasing the export quota by about €10 m in total in the two countries," - comments Marco Pulici, deputy chairman of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.The official presentation of the project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” will take place during a gala dinner, scheduled on September in Melbourne, where journalists, influencers and opinion leaders will be invited to get to know the uniqueness of this traditional Italian gastronomic product: a cured raw ham, appreciated for its surprising softness, its sweet and delicate flavour enlivened by a mix of spicy notes.The strategy will include participation in trade fairs, master classes, tasting days in large-scale retail outlets for product tasting, and a Media Relations plan. The campaign's privileged interlocutors will be journalists, content creators, and chef-influencers - the latter also called upon to create exclusive recipes based on Carpegna PDO ham for the development of a real menu - as well as building valuable relationships with Ho.Re.Ca operators, distributors and importers.This on-field information and training campaign will also be accompanied by targeted online actions to consumers: the campaign website ( www.gemham.eu ) will soon be online and the social account on Instagram (@consorzio_carpegna) will be continuously refreshed. Leaflets and adv pages on Food&Wine and Lifestyle print magazines are also planned to make the various targets involved aware of the value of this quality production, rigorously branded PDO.