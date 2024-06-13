【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO holds Product Updates Seminar today and will unveil Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok tomorrow (14 June)

MACAU, June 13 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok

Carrying on its promotional efforts in Southeast Asia international markets, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will lift the curtain on its three-day Experience Macao roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow (14 June). Prior to that, the Office has led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade there and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart Bangkok 2024”. Local residents and tourism industry operators are offered a window onto Macao’s destination appeal and new offerings in the MICE sector, for expansion of international visitor markets.

The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart Bangkok 2024” was held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World today (13 June). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Former Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Somchai Chomraka, Executive Director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Sam Lei, Executive Vice President of Macau Federal Commercial Association of Convention and Exhibition Industry, Daniel Cheong, Senior Advisor of Thai Travel Agents Association, Wachira Wichaiwatana, Chief of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, and General Manager of MGTO Marketing Representative Office in Thailand, Uracha Jaktaranon, attended the seminar together with the representatives of Macau International Airport Co., Ltd. and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao as well as members of Macao and Thailand travel trade. The number of participants totaled 150 approximately.

Macao and Thailand travel trade discuss business opportunities

MGTO’s representative first delivered an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development to Thailand travel trade, followed by IPIM’s presentation of the MICE environment in Macao, for participants to learn more about Macao’s tourism, MICE and business outlook. The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, then presented the latest picture of cultural tourism in Hengqin. A business networking session was held for members of the travel trade from both sides to connect and develop new Macao itineraries and related tourism products tailored for visitors from Thailand and Southeast Asia, for a mutual boost of visitor arrivals.

Vibrant “tourism +” attracts visitors for summer vacation

MGTO will roll out the Experience Macao roadshow at the shopping complex of Central World in Bangkok from tomorrow (14 June) for three days. The roadshow will feature booths selling Macao tourism products, performance stage, delicacy zone, 360o photo zone, capsule toy machine, AR and VR experience, workshop for sand paintings of Macao attractions, motor-racing simulator game and Macao tourist information station. By showcasing the festivals, events and diverse “tourism +” experiences Macao has to offer, the event aims to attract Thai consumers for trips to Macao.

The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will run booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities and new elements. Airlines, online and offline travel agencies in Thailand will also offer a special sale on Macao tourism products to attract Thai travelers to Macao during festive holidays and peak travel sessions especially summer holidays, jointly supporting Macao’s development of Southeast Asia markets.

Thailand ranks as 5th largest international visitor market

According to provisional statistics about visitor arrivals to Macao from January to May this year (2024), Thailand ranks as the eighth largest visitor market and fifth international visitor market for Macao. It has been one of the Southeast Asia markets which hold great potential. At present, three airlines (Air Macau, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air) offer regular direct air services which comprise a total of 45 weekly flights between Bangkok and Macao.

MGTO is committed to tapping into Thailand and Southeast Asia markets through different marketing initiatives, including launch of different special offers in partnership with airlines and travel agencies in Thailand and Macao. The Office also actively invites KOLs and travel trade from Thailand and Southeast Asia to Macao for familiarization visits to new local attractions, hotels and so forth. Delegates in turn share their travel experience in Macao, while industry partners from both sides are encouraged to develop tourism products that cater for the market demands. In June 2023, MGTO hosted the first “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Mega Roadshow in Bangkok after the pandemic, with the dedication to attracting visitors from Thailand and Southeast Asia in pursuit of international visitor markets.

For more information about the mega roadshow in Thailand, please visit MGTO’s official platforms on social media.