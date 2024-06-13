POOPIE SUITS DONATES ALL BOOK SALES IN JULY TO SUPPORT THE TENNESSEE SUBMARINE MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION
ALL SALES OF PAPERBACK AND KINDLE VERSIONS OF THE 8 BOOK COLLECTION - FROM THE MONTH OF JULY 2024 - WILL BE DONATED
We are proud to support this worthwhile and charitable effort to honor not those from Tennessee who lost their lives serving on submarines, but as a reminder that Freedom is not Free”NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The authors of the eight-book “Poopie Suits” series of true tales from the US Submarine Force have announced that their annual July charity promotion will be earmarked for the Tennessee Submarine Memorial Association (TMSA).
All proceeds from all books (paperback, Kindle, and audio versions) will be donated to this very worthwhile endeavor.
Corporate donations directly to the TMSA are also welcome.
The TMSA (https://tennsub.org/about/) was formed by members of the Volunteer Base, United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) in Nashville, the flagship base for the memorial. TSMA is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt, nonprofit, charitable association.
Its stated mission is to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the American Submarine Force sailors who gave their lives in the line of duty in war and in peace, especially Submariners who called Tennessee their home.
The project plan is to build a submarine memorial in Smyrna, Tennessee, adjacent to the Blue Angel monument commemorating the loss of pilot Captain Jeff Kuss, who perished while preparing for an air show. The existing monument includes a Blue Angel F/A-18 Hornet that brings additional attention and interest to the memorials.
The TSMA’s project will feature monuments dedicated to the 88 lost submariners who hailed from the state of Tennessee; the loss of USS Darter (SS-227), the ship assigned to the state of Tennessee by the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII; and the recognition of the service and sacrifice of all submariners lost and their boats. This ambitious memorial will be designed with unique submarine-related features to ensure it holds the enduring character of the Silent Service.
The Tennessee Submarine Memorial will be a fitting tribute to the thousands of American volunteers aboard scores of submarines who protected our national security in peacetime and courageously took combat to our enemies in wartime, including many who paid the ultimate price for our security.
A long-range plan of the TSMA’s is to seek to obtain and display the “sail” or other significant portion of the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN-734) when it is stricken from the active force as a public display in recognition of American submariners’ service. The Tennessee, commissioned in 1988, currently serves in the Atlantic Fleet as part of the nation’s strategic deterrent force. The TSMA and City of Smyrna will reserve space for the Tennessee’s sail next to the planned memorial.
The TSMA charter also includes taking presentations on the U.S. Submarine Force to schools and organizations around the state, to educate the public and youth about submarines and submariners.
The “Poopie Suits” Series of eight books cover true non-classified stories of the US Submarine Force. The name is taken from the ubiquitous blue coveralls worn by American submariners for decades.
Over 19,000 books have been sold to date, and the authors have donated $52,000 to the USSVI Scholarship Fund.
The books have garnered several awards, including placement in Amazon’s Top 100 Cold War genre book list and also in The Book Authority’s Top 100 Books of All Time about Submarines.
You will be supporting the Submarine Memorial in Tennessee through your purchases. Go to www.subtales.com to review and purchase any book in any format available. Three of the books are available currently on audio with more in production.
Corporate sponsors, both large and small, and individual donors are urged to contact the TMSA directly to help build the memorial: https://tennsub.org/contact/
