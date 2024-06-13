POOPIE SUITS DONATES ALL BOOK SALES IN JULY TO SUPPORT THE TENNESSEE SUBMARINE MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION

Poopie Suits to donate all sales for July 2024 to TSMA The sail (superstructure) will be donated to the Memorial Park on decommissioning The Sub Memorial will be in this park in Smyrna, TN which honors all veterans

ALL SALES OF PAPERBACK AND KINDLE VERSIONS OF THE 8 BOOK COLLECTION - FROM THE MONTH OF JULY 2024 - WILL BE DONATED

We are proud to support this worthwhile and charitable effort to honor not those from Tennessee who lost their lives serving on submarines, but as a reminder that Freedom is not Free” — Frank Hood