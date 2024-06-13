The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Passes 1 Million Tickets Sold

This year’s tournament offers fans a chance to see some of the best soccer players in the world compete June 20 to July 14 in 32 matches across 14 U.S. cities.

We will have some of the greatest players in the world at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to feel the greatness for themselves.” — Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL