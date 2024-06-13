The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Passes 1 Million Tickets Sold
This year’s tournament offers fans a chance to see some of the best soccer players in the world compete June 20 to July 14 in 32 matches across 14 U.S. cities.
We will have some of the greatest players in the world at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to feel the greatness for themselves.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONMEBOL announced today that it has officially sold more than 1 million tickets to the 32 CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™ Group Stage, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place, and Final matches. Thanks to the tournament’s expanded roster, with ten CONMEBOL teams and six invited CONCACAF teams, the 48th edition is offering fans more matches to choose from than ever before.
— Alejandro Dominguez, President of CONMEBOL
“This milestone fills us with excitement and enthusiasm,” commented CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. “It has also renewed our commitment to delivering a unique, unforgettable Copa América, one worthy of the world’s oldest national team tournament’s rich history. During this global sports celebration, countless football/soccer fans across the Americas and worldwide will be able to enjoy this experience through many new programs and activities.”
The tournament will kick off on Thursday, June 20, with the match between Argentina and Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, at 8:00 PM local time. The Group Stage will run from June 20 to July 2, followed by the Quarterfinals from July 4 to 6 and the Semifinals on July 9 and 10. The Third Place match is scheduled for July 13, and the Final will take place July 14, offering fans 32 chances to see world-class athletes compete during the 25 days of competition.
“We will have some of the greatest players in the world at the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™,” Dominguez shared. “This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to feel the greatness for themselves at matches taking place in stadiums across Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Texas.”
The full CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ schedule is available here. Tickets are available for purchase at copaamerica.com, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible.
CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™
The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 will take place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations have partnered to co-organize this year’s edition of one of the continent’s most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that it will host 16 teams, with the first being the tournament’s 2016 edition, also held in the United States.
The current world champion, Argentina, will take the field alongside the U.S. national team and some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.
