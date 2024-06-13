CityCenterDC Partners with CarCoterie to Bring ‘The Capital’ to Washington, DC on June 15
Curators of the world-class automotive exhibitions, CarCoterie, will host some of the rarest cars on Saturday, June 15, just in time for Father’s Day.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CityCenterDC, one of the nation’s top luxury retail destinations, announces its 2024 partnership with CarCoterie, curators of world-class automotive exhibitions, to host some of the world’s most exciting rare and classic cars in the heart of Washington, D.C. On Saturday, June 15, a carefully curated display of 25 automobiles ranging from vintage to hyper will be showcased throughout CityCenterDC, where attendees will have the opportunity to view these unique automobiles and interact with fellow car enthusiasts.
CarCoterie enters the DC market by partnering with CityCenterDC in what will be their inaugural event together. With these coveted vehicles positioned alongside top high-end retailers, the collaboration brings together seamlessly the high-end fashion and luxury automotive worlds.
“We are thrilled to expand CarCoterie's footprint and bring our one-of-a-kind curated mix of vintage sports cars and modern exotica to the beautiful CityCenterDC,” says CarCoterie Co-Founder Jeffrey Einhorn. “The luxury destination's stunning structural lines provide an ideal backdrop for our carchitecture display. The unique vehicles CarCoterie is known for sourcing will be an exhibition that collectors and connoisseurs will surely appreciate."
CarCoterie caters to communities of collectors and rare car enthusiasts around the globe. The unique, elevated, and inspired exhibitions feature exceptional cuisine, fine wine & spirits, and live music alongside a broad spectrum of exciting and rare classic and collector cars, designed to delight even the most seasoned connoisseur. In March, another CarCoterie event, The Hangar Amelia Island, was dubbed the island’s “party of the weekend” in its second year, bringing the group’s signature flair to Florida in conjunction with one of the biggest automotive weekends in the country. It showcases vintage planes and modern jets alongside an unrivaled automotive display. CityCenterDC’s The Capital will add a new destination for car enthusiasts to visit in what will become an annual event.
Featured cars will include a collection of V12 Lamborghinis, ranging from vintage to new, with iconic models like the Miura, Countach, Diablo 6.0, Murciélago, and Aventador Ultimae. Additionally, there will be American classics, such as a 1957 Thunderbird E-Code and a series one Ford GT, along with a selection of Ferraris, including a 1970 Ferrari Daytona.
“CityCenterDC is known for its elevated, yet welcoming public programming and we are excited to host CarCoterie’s inaugural automotive showcase, The Capital, this year,” said Timothy R. Lowery, Vice President at Hines and the General Manager of CityCenterDC. “The day promises to be a memorable one with rare and vintage cars on view right in our Plaza. There has long been an exciting synergy between the high-fashion and luxury automotive worlds. We’re excited to bring these two sophisticated communities together for this high-profile event.”
Further enhancing the event's juxtaposition of luxury and automotive, the Miami-based artist RioCam will display a gallery of his edgy artwork at CityCenterDC. His contemporary photographic images combine style and high fashion with cars, and the striking image used for the inaugural event's invitation, featuring a Ferrari 512TR, does just that.
Partners of the event include Conrad Washington, DC, and Seven Reasons. For more details on The Capital at CityCenterDC, visit carcoterie.com/the-capital. For more information and updates on CityCenterDC retailers and restaurants, please visit https://www.citycenterdc.com/. Follow @CityCenterDC on social.
