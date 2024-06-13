Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County Endorse Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge

Lourdes Casanova

Lourdes Casanova

The Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928

The Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928

Lourdes Casanova and Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928

Lourdes Casanova and Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928

I am deeply honored to earn the trust and support of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928.”
— Lourdes Casanova
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928, representing over 2,500 dedicated professionals across seven fire rescue departments, endorses Lourdes for County Court Judge, Group 2.

DJ Manger, 2nd Legislative Vice President of the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, stated, “We believe Lourdes is the most qualified and prepared candidate to serve as judge. Her extensive legal experience, dedication to service, and passion for justice make her the best choice.”

The Firefighters/Paramedics endorsement gives Lourdes Casanova’s campaign another incredible boost; it also emphasizes the community's belief in her ability to serve as a fair and impartial judge.

“I am deeply honored to earn the trust and support of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928,” said Lourdes Casanova.“Having already earned the support of the Police Benevolent Association and Fraternal Order of Police, we couldn’t be prouder to be backed by our first responders.”

Election Day is August 20, 2024. Visit CasanovaforJudge.com to learn more about Lourdes Casanova and her qualifications for County Court Judge.

About Lourdes Casanova:
Attorney Lourdes Casanova, a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, brings extensive legal experience and a deep commitment to justice. Casanova has litigated in various divisions of the court system, including criminal, civil, and traffic. Raised by immigrant parents, Casanova's upbringing instilled in her a profound appreciation for the principles of due process and access to courts. Her leadership roles in legal organizations, recognition as a top attorney, and dedication to community service underscore her qualifications and readiness to serve as a fair and impartial judge for Palm Beach County.

Jonathan Cooper
Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge Campaign
email us here

You just read:

Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County Endorse Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Cooper
Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge Campaign
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Palm Beach County Endorse Lourdes Casanova for County Court Judge
Sen. Bobby Powell, Jr. Earns Key Endorsement from AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast
Florida Legislators Back David Silvers for Florida State Senate, District 26
View All Stories From This Author