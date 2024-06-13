Bestselling Author Celebrates Success with Book Launch & Press Event
Leaders from across Houston's commercial real estate industry joined B2B business executive and bestselling author Dawn F. Landry at the official book launch party of her latest book, Winning with Whiskers™, a Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others.
— Dawn F. Landry
The event was held the evening of June 11, 2024, and attended by nearly 75 of Landry's industry-related clients and allies. The festivities were filled with networking and fun, all centered around the fable's six prominent characters. It included refreshing Popfancy Pops treats and was sponsored by Thrivent Financial Service, ThrIVe Drip Spa Heights, Markind and Authentizity.
Landry stated, "The receptivity for Winning with Whiskers™ since its soft launch on June 4th has been outstanding. I can't wait to see where it takes us next..."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR & PUBLISHER
Dawn F. Landry is a bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.
Landry has spent more than half of her 31-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.
In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.
Landry also created BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals’ competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.
Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry’s books and the rights to Winning with Whiskers™.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers and https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735354066
Dawn F. Landry
Authentizity
+1 281-914-1930
Other