DUCA DEL COSMA APPOINTS NEW AREA DIRECTOR IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
Mrs. Amiek Krakers has been appointed the new Area Sales Director in Southeast Asia for Duca del Cosma
-Luxury golf shoe brand aiming to boost sales in region where golf is booming-
I am thrilled to be joining the Duca del Cosma brand at a time when the game of golf is seeing a meteoric rise in popularity in Southeast Asia”BREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has appointed Mrs. Amiek Krakers as its new Area Director in Southeast Asia to boost awareness and sales of its award-winning premium, stylish handcrafted golf shoes in a region where golf is booming.
— Amiek Krakers, Duca del Cosma Area Director in Southeast Asia
Mrs. Krakers, who originates from The Netherlands and has lived in Asia for almost two decades, brings expertise in promoting lifestyle brands to the role that will see her support product distributors across the region, while also attracting more men and women golfers to the luxury brand.
Based in Indonesia, Amiek Krakers will focus on the thriving golf tourism markets of Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, where the brand’s distinctive blend of high fashion, craftsmanship and advanced golf shoe technology can have the most impact.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Duca del Cosma brand at a time when the game of golf is seeing a meteoric rise in popularity in Southeast Asia,” said Mrs. Krakers. “The combination of contemporary styling meeting proven performance offers Duca del Cosma a big opportunity to grow in this part of the world, where golfers know that playing in hot and humid conditions demands a lot from their footwear. The Duca range offers something for everyone and the standout styles and vibrant colours really set the brand apart,” she added.
“The appointment of Amiek shows just how seriously we’re taking the Southeast Asia market and we believe it will prove a big step forward in sales of our golf shoe collections for both men and women golfers,” said Evelien Lauwers, the Global Sales Director for Duca
del Cosma, who will be introducing the SS25 line to distributors and key accounts with Krakers in the coming weeks.
Duca del Cosma golf shoes are handcrafted using the most premium materials like Italian Nappa leather and responsibly sourced OnSteam® recyclable microfibre to deliver unrivalled quality and an eco-friendly dimension. The highly breathable insoles and Airplay outsoles combine to provide superior comfort both on and off the course, while the waterproof bootie system in most shoes ensures feet remain dry all-day long.
Standout styles in the current SS24 golf shoe collection include the striking DAVANTI and OLIVERA pairing for men and women respectively. Both shoes incorporate the ultra-modern Airplay 15 Smart Sole Design to ensure the award-winning shoes really stand out from the crowd, while also delivering superior traction and dynamic stability in a lightweight build.
Golf Digest featured the styles in its prestigious ‘Best Golf Shoes of 2024’ category for men and women, while the DAVANTI was also selected by a team of experts at UK titles Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer and bunkered for a coveted Editor’s Choice Award.
Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2004 by Baldovino Mattiazzo, who still designs the
distinctive collections for men and women golfers. Since 2016, the company has been reinvigorated by Frank van Wezel and his wife Caroline to now see its shoes sold in more than 40 different countries worldwide. The global brand operates from four offices around the world – The Netherlands (HQ), the United States, United Kingdom and South Africa.
For more information on Duca del Cosma in the Southeast Asia region, please contact Mrs. Amiek Krakers on +31651958856 or at amiek@ducadelcosma.com.
NATALIE COLLARD
Sports Impact Ltd
+44 7885 611698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram