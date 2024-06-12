Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,319 in the last 365 days.

Slovenia among the EU members with the largest increase in voter turnout

SLOVENIA, June 12 - The improved turnout among at least 14 member states was hailed by European Parliament spokesperson Jaume Duch, who spoke of preliminary figures indicating a total turnout of around 51%, a modest improvement on the 50.66% figure from 2019.

Other countries with major turnout rises included Slovakia (+9.6 points), Czechia (+7.7 points), Portugal (+6.7 points), the Netherlands (+4.2 points) and Germany (+3.4 points).

At the low end, Croatia saw just 21.34% of voters cast ballots, down sharply from 29.85% in 2019. Lithuania also struggled at 28.94%, as did Bulgaria with 31.8% despite having compulsory voting along with Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus and Greece.

The highest participation was indeed recorded in Belgium at 89.8%, where national and regional votes overlapped with the EU polls, with Luxembourg following at 82.3% and Malta at 73%.

Turnout by country

Total turnout peaked at 61.99% in the first direct EU elections in 1979 but then declined steadily until reversing course in 2019.

You just read:

Slovenia among the EU members with the largest increase in voter turnout

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more