Slovenia among the EU members with the largest increase in voter turnout

SLOVENIA, June 12 - The improved turnout among at least 14 member states was hailed by European Parliament spokesperson Jaume Duch, who spoke of preliminary figures indicating a total turnout of around 51%, a modest improvement on the 50.66% figure from 2019.

Other countries with major turnout rises included Slovakia (+9.6 points), Czechia (+7.7 points), Portugal (+6.7 points), the Netherlands (+4.2 points) and Germany (+3.4 points).

At the low end, Croatia saw just 21.34% of voters cast ballots, down sharply from 29.85% in 2019. Lithuania also struggled at 28.94%, as did Bulgaria with 31.8% despite having compulsory voting along with Belgium, Luxembourg, Cyprus and Greece.

The highest participation was indeed recorded in Belgium at 89.8%, where national and regional votes overlapped with the EU polls, with Luxembourg following at 82.3% and Malta at 73%.

Turnout by country

Total turnout peaked at 61.99% in the first direct EU elections in 1979 but then declined steadily until reversing course in 2019.