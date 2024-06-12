Slovenia allocates an additional EUR 5 million for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Ukraine

SLOVENIA, June 12 - The funds will be channelled through international humanitarian organisations: EUR 500,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to address urgent humanitarian needs in the fields of health and protection in Ukraine, and EUR 500,000 to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency humanitarian assistance in the form of medicines and medical equipment. A development contribution of EUR 300,000 will be made to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Programme for Ukraine, which aims to develop Ukrainian institutions and administration as the country draws closer to European integration.

The Government has also decided, for the third year in a row, to contribute one million euros to the World Food Programme (WFP) for the "Grain from Ukraine" programme which aims to ensure food security in the least developed countries in sub-Saharan Africa that are most affected by the war in Ukraine.

Slovenia will provide an additional 2.7 million euros in humanitarian and development aid to implementing agencies, international development banks and other partners involved in development cooperation and humanitarian aid in Slovenia.

This year, Slovenia has already contributed some 1.2 million euros to multi-year humanitarian and development projects in Ukraine in the fields of demining, medical rehabilitation, psychosocial assistance and reconstruction, implemented by Slovenian development cooperation institutions and agencies.

In 2022, Slovenia allocated some 3.5 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, compared to 5.36 million euros in 2023.