13 June 2024

157

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia is accredited to Turkmenistan

On June 12, 2024, on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Mejlis D. Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Australia to Turkmenistan John William Giering.

On behalf of the head of state, the head of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Thanking for the kind words and hospitality shown on Turkmen soil, the Ambassador conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the best wishes from the leadership of his country.

During the conversation, the diplomat was informed about the main directions of national state policy, one of the most important aspects of which is the development of broad international interaction. The guest was also acquainted with the socio-economic and democratic transformations being implemented in our country on the initiative of the head of state and Hero-Arkadag, which have as their main goal the well-being of the people and the economic growth of Turkmenistan.

One of the topics of the meeting was the activities of the national Parliament to modernize the legislative and legal framework in the context of ongoing large-scale reforms. At the same time, the importance of expanding dialogue at the interparliamentary level and bilateral interaction within the UN structural divisions was noted.

During the exchange of views on the priorities of the Turkmen-Australian partnership, the meeting participants noted with satisfaction the presence of great potential for increasing productive cooperation, among the key vectors of which were the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The diplomat noted his country’s interest in developing business contacts in various areas, emphasizing that he would make every effort to successfully promote the bilateral dialogue.

In conclusion, the head of the Mejlis and the Australian diplomat expressed confidence that in the near future relations between our states will develop into a full-scale partnership that meets the realities of the time and mutual interests and will develop successfully, relying on the good will of the peoples of our countries.