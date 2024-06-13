Submit Release
Meeting of the Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

13 June 2024

On June 13, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Konstantin Kosachev.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and further development of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

The interlocutors noted the high level of bilateral relations, secured by the systematic and dynamic nature of contacts at the highest level.

As was emphasized, the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the XV International Economic Forum «Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024» and the most important initiatives put forward by him are of great importance for the further deepening of Turkmen-Russian cooperation.

The interlocutors noted the important place of interparliamentary cooperation in the development of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Russia. In this context, issues related to the organization of the second Interparliamentary Forum of the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation were discussed.

The parties paid special attention to interaction in the fields of education, science and culture.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue to promote the joint development of effective forms of bilateral interaction that are in demand over time.

