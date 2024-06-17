Acuity Trading Unveils Game-Changing 'Dynamic Emails' for Online Brokers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Trading, a global provider of AI data-driven trading tools, unveils a new customisable email feature that integrates seamlessly with a wide variety of CRM platforms.
The latest innovation from award-winning company Acuity Trading is here: A user-friendly and integrated platform for on-demand creation of customised, dynamic email campaigns that is revolutionising brokers' communication strategies with their traders.
The Dynamic Emails feature can seamlessly integrate into an extensive range of CRM platforms. It empowers brokers to deliver up-to-the-minute content to their traders, irrespective of when clients open the email. The tool is designed so that emails will always display the most up-to-date data and information at the point of opening, delivering highly timely and relevant content at the point of need to the trader making the trader more disposed to place a trade. Acuity’s technology has now evolved to enable brokers to build these dynamic, highly customisable campaigns in-house and on-demand and at scale.
The Acuity Trading Dynamic Emails tool offers:
- Flexible Email Campaigns
Tailor campaigns to users’ trading interests, adapting content for specific assets.
- Global Reach with Multilingual Support
Reach a diverse global audience with multiple languages supported.
- Full Customisation for Brand Consistency
Seamlessly incorporate your own brand guidelines into email templates.
- Comprehensive Dataset Integration
Access a diverse range of datasets, including trade ideas, economic and macro events, news sentiment, news feeds, analyst ratings, and more.
- Future Product Enhancements
Set emails to be triggered through events, such as price change or corporate/economic event or change in news volume.
- Multi-Asset Emails
Combine analysis and datasets on multiple asset classes in one email for a varied, in-depth perspective.
From Graeme Watkins, CEO of Valutrades: “With the Acuity products that we’re now offering, the key reasons that they’ve been successful for us is the ease of use…We like that we could take a very simple product and solution that clients were looking for but not be boxed in as to how we distribute it.”
From Adam Ma, Head of Marketing at TMGM: "The dynamic emails look good and are really easy to set up. The integration with MT4, MT5 is really convenient which will support us to retarget clients. On top of this feature, the combination of real-time market sentiment and then trading ideas, will give our business a huge boost in terms of client acquisition in the coming years."
Acuity’s tech analyses an array of market insights to generate trading ideas and gauge market volatility. Other Acuity Trading products include NewsIQ (https://acuitytrading.com/retail/newsiq), AnalysisIQ (https://acuitytrading.com/retail/analysisiq), AssetIQ (https://acuitytrading.com/retail/assetiq), the Acuity Corporate Calendar (https://acuitytrading.com/retail/corporate-calendar), and AI-Driven Economic Calendar (https://acuitytrading.com/retail/economic-calendar), which have earned Acuity Trading the title of ‘Best Specialist Data Provider’ at the Technical Analyst (TA) Awards, ‘#1 Sentiment Analysis Provider 2024 by Forex Brokers and many shortlisted nominations across the fintech industry. For more on the unparalleled edge that Acuity’s data-driven research provides, explore further resources and solutions at acuitytrading.com.
About Us
Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.
*Reported by G2 Crowd, Fall 2020
