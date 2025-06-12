Venator Hits Key Waste Reduction Target Six Years Ahead of Schedule

WYNYARD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- News comes as business launches 2024 Sustainability ReportVenator, a global leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients, has hit a key sustainability target six years earlier than planned, reducing its generation of non-hazardous waste by nearly 100,000 tonnes – a goal it was aiming to reach by 2030. The achievement was announced in Venator’s 2024 Sustainability Report, which was published on World Environment Day.The 2024 Venator Sustainability Report outlines wider achievements across the company over the past year. Underscoring Venator’s commitment to environmental stewardship, accountability, and long-term value creation, the report provides transparent metrics aligned with global frameworks, such as the GRI – highlighting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption as well as enhanced circular economy initiatives.Operational changes and co-product utilization were pivotal to Venator hitting its non-hazardous waste target early, with efforts made across the business to recover, reuse, and recycle by-products wherever possible. For example, the business achieved 100% beneficial use of non-hazardous waste and co-products at its Huelva, Spain and Uerdingen, Germany sites. In 2024, the business also sold or reused 98% of copperas by-product produced through its PIP plant at Teluk Kalong, Malaysia.Other achievements, enabled by operational efficiencies and site transition activities, included:• A lower overall waste intensity metric from 0.54 to 0.47 tonnes of waste by tonne of product• A 12.1% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions• A continued reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) and sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions• A 21% reduction in total absolute water consumption• A 23.5% decrease in water withdrawal.In 2024, Venator also set out a staged approach to decarbonizing its sites, beginning with its Greatham, UK facility. The business has recently completed a study on the infrastructure required to utilize hydrogen gas as a replacement for natural gas on-site. If it were to be implemented, this investment would make Greatham one of, if not the, lowest carbon footprint manufacturing plants in the titanium dioxide industry.Other highlights included:• A second Ecovadis Gold Award, putting Venator in the top 5% of all companies assessed globally• Launching a series of TMP- and TME-free pigments for plastics and coatings applications• Developing a new methodology to assess sustainability performance and SDG contributions• Completing a double materiality assessment to strengthen governance and risk management• Launching the Venator Product Carbon Footprint (V-PCF) toolBryan Snell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Venator, said: “Throughout 2024, we laid a solid foundation for driving performance across our sustainability strategy – enhancing our data capture and reporting processes as we move towards a more stable and resilient future. In this transitional year, we also achieved several significant milestones that underscore our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Our latest Sustainability Report shows the progress we are making against our 2030 targets and the work we are undertaking to create lasting value for our organization and our stakeholders. Thank you to everyone that is on this journey with us.”The full 2024 Venator Sustainability Report is available for download at: www.venatorcorp.com/sustainability (ends)About VenatorVenator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Headquartered in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,300 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.Social Media:Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp For more information about Venator and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.venatorcorp.com Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this communication constitute “forward looking statements”, including statements regarding our environmental goals, commitments, strategies and related business and stakeholder impacts. These forward-looking statements represent Venator’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this communication will not be achieved or will be materially different than as described. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any failure to meet stated environmental goals and commitments, and our ability to execute our strategies in the time frame expected or at all, global sociodemographic and economic trends, changing government laws and regulations, technological innovations, climate-related conditions and weather events, our ability to gather and verify data regarding environmental impacts, the compliance of various third parties with our policies and procedures, and our expansion into new products and geographic regions. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law or regulation, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. Moreover, many of the assumptions, standards, metrics, and measurements related to the information in this press release continue to evolve and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. Given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions, and timelines related to the information in this press release, we may not be able to anticipate whether or the degree to which we will be able to meet our plans, targets, or goals in advance.

