IARC marks Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Day

13 June 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is marking Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Awareness Day by releasing a collection of social media tiles that highlight the burden of cancer attributable to occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation.

In 2022, almost 70 000 people worldwide died from non-melanoma skin cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization previously estimated that nearly 1 in 3 deaths from non-melanoma skin cancer are caused by working under the sun.

WHO is calling for more action to protect workers from hazardous outdoor work in the sunlight. Measures to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer include raising workers’ awareness of when occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation occurs and that it causes skin cancer, and providing services and programmes to detect early signs of skin cancer.

Please share these tiles to raise awareness of the scale of the cancer burden attributable to occupational exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation.

Share the social media tiles