Introductory Visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Malaysia, 12 June 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong concluded his introductory visit to Malaysia today.

 

Prime Minister Wong met and was hosted to lunch by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana. Both Prime Ministers underscored their shared commitment to take our mutually beneficial partnership forward, and noted the steady progress on win-win projects like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. They looked forward to convening the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Malaysia later this year. Prime Minister Wong also expressed Singapore’s full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year.

 

Prime Minister Wong met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Fadillah Yusof. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in various domains like sustainable development, renewable energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

 

Prime Minister Wong will return to Singapore this evening.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 JUNE 2024

