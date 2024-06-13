Sabio Group Wins New Contract with Swedish Energy Firm, Vattenfall, for Cloud Contact Centre Transformation
Sabio Group, the global digital CX transformation services specialist, has secured a new contract with a leading Swedish energy provider, Vattenfall
This contract win highlights the appetite among enterprise firms to embrace cloud contact centre solutions to achieve efficiencies, flexibility and deliver exceptional CX across European operations.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabio Group, the global digital customer experience (CX) transformation services specialist, has secured a new contract with a leading Swedish energy provider.
— Wouter Bakker, Country Manager of Sabio Group Benelux
Vattenfall, one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, has entered an agreement with Sabio for the delivery of Genesys Cloud and support services.
Additionally, Sabio will undertake a multi-month project to assist Vattenfall in transitioning to the Genesys Cloud contact centre platform, covering its operations in Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordics.
The move will enable Vattenfall to consolidate its European contact centre infrastructure and agent workforce onto one single cloud platform - delivering significant efficiencies and a unified omnichannel customer experience (CX).
Wouter Bakker, Country Manager of Sabio Group Benelux, commented: “Vattenfall is a prestigious and ambitious renewable energy provider known all across Europe.
“This contract win highlights the appetite among enterprise firms to embrace cloud contact centre solutions to achieve efficiencies, flexibility and deliver exceptional customer experiences across European teams and operations.
“It is such an exciting project, with a real-tier one utilities specialist. We’re really looking forward to working with them.”
One of the unique challenges facing Vattenfall was the simultaneous cloud migration across several countries, each with its own architectural nuances and working methodologies.
Sabio – the UK-headquartered but global CX specialist - was selected based on the quality and price of their bid after a thorough tendering process.
The win reflects Sabio's extensive knowledge of the contact centre industry and over two decades of expertise with Genesys.
Wouter said: “Sabio is a trusted partner for any organisation looking to transform customer and employee experiences. We understand the complexities of managing contact centre operations across different countries, languages and compliance regimes and our track record in this space is second-to-none.”
He added: “Digital transformation is a significant undertaking, not only in terms of cost but in terms of labour also. This is even more prevalent in Vattenfall’s situation as three countries are transitioning to the cloud simultaneously.
“However, our expertise helped us stand tall against some very capable competitors. I am pleased Vattenfall have placed their trust in this project with Sabio; we are well-equipped to provide a seamless transition to a state-of-the-art Contact Centre as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform that aligns perfectly with their digital transformation objectives.”
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, with approximately 20,000 employees. The Swedish state-owned utility company has major operations in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and the UK.
Joe O'Brien
Sabio Group
+44 7825170269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other