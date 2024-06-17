Dr. Danielle Camer receives international recognition through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® & the NYC Big Book Award
Dr. Danielle Camer to be recognized by the NYC Big Book Award and Independent Press Award this June for "Sophie Won't Sleep"
Dr. Danielle Camer is among an exclusive list of worldwide authors being awarded by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC Big Book Award on June 24, 2024.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, will recognize Dr. Danielle Camer for her children's book "Sophie Won't Sleep" as a 2024 Distinguished Favorite in the Picture Books, All Ages category at its award dinner and ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner, on June 24th, 2024. In addition, Dr. Danielle Camer will be receiving a medal for her 2023 Distinguished Favorite status in the Picture Books category for the New York City Big Book Award at the same awards dinner. Only a day before the author awards, Dr. Camer will be recognized as a "40 under Forty in Publishing", https://www.printedwordreviews.com/40-under-forty-nominees.
Dr. Camer acclaimed book will be recognized at the awards ceremony along with other worldwide authors and books. An expected 200 attendees are anticipated for the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 in the New York area. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.
Sophie Won't Sleep
A Multi-Award-Winning Children's Picture Book
by Dr. Danielle Camer
It's bedtime for Sophie sloth!
But she wants treetop adventures instead.
Will Sophie ever make it to bed?
This gentle story follows a feisty main character who resists bedtime and then discovers that being stubborn can lead to problems. It provides an opportunity to discuss themes of independence, making decisions, rules and routines, and family relationships. The rich illustrations will also encourage an interest in learning about sloths and their rainforest environment.
Themes: Humour, belonging, love, fear, problem-solving
Age level: 3 to 6 years
ISBN 978-0-6452430-0-0
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers worldwide.
INSPIRATION FOR "Sophie Won't Sleep"
Dr. Danielle Camer worked as a medical researcher in neuroscience for over a decade, then as one of Australia’s leading medical writers in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising. However, she has always had a creative flair and a history of writing travel blogs and painting in her spare time. During a short maternity leave period in 2017 with her daughter, Sophie, she was inspired to write her first picture book, "Sophie Won’t Sleep", which was inspired by Sophie’s resistance to sleeping and dedicated to their special family of three. It started off as notes on bits of paper, then her husband, Clint, and her would perform the story to Sophie using sloth toys. Dr. Camer went back to work and life got busy with the juggle. From when Sophie was two, Sophie kept asking her mother when she could turn this story into an actual book. Dr. Camer decided to enroll into courses at the Australian Writers’ Centre in 2019 (including Writing Picture Books and Writing Picture Books Masterclass) to learn more about the process and finesse her story for publication. After years of research, editing, planning, and late nights, she decided to start the process to self-publish “Sophie Won’t Sleep” in 2021. "Sophie Won’t Sleep" was released on December 1, 2021. Dr. Camer's husband and Sophie’s loving Dad, Clint, tragically died aged 37 from cancer exactly 2 years later. His legacy and their special family of three will live on forever through this book.
In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
On June 23rd, during the same BookCAMP 2024 event, Dr. Camer will be part of the "40 under Forty in Publishing" ceremony. This is an annual award bestowed on those who have demonstrated a high level of achievement, whether in their career or community work, or a well-rounded candidate who have achieved high levels in both career and volunteer work. Dr. Camer has completed her PhD in Neuroscience (Medicine) with Examiners' Commendation for Outstanding Thesis, University of Wollongong, NSW, Australia, as well as a multi award-winning author. Dr. Camer proactively fundraises for the Melanoma Institute Australia through the Melanoma March. Since 2023, she has helped raise over $10,000.00 AUD for the Melanoma Institute Australia and actively fundraises for and donates to other causes including Big Walk for Little Kids for Camp Quality, Live Fearless Challenge for Crohn’s, and Colitis Australia.
For more information about Dr. Danielle Camer, please visit https://www.daniellecamer.com.au/sophiewontsleep
For more information on BookCAMP 2024, please visit https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp or more on "40 under Forty in Publishing", see https://www.printedwordreviews.com/40-under-forty-nominees.
To view this year's list of Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorites, please visit:
2024 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024df
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
DR. DANIELLE CAMER
Danielle is a professional writer from Wollongong, Australia, who has previous careers in medical research and university teaching. She has presented at leading national and international conferences, been published in international journals, and received several awards for outstanding teaching and academic performance. Danielle specialises in marketing and advertising for global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. When she isn’t writing, Danielle enjoys spending time with her family, visiting her local beach, and travelling. Danielle loves sloths.
ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR:
TATSIANA BURGAUD
Tatsiana is based in Bordeaux, France. She is originally from Belarus and has also lived in Turkmenistan, Germany and Ireland. She believes this background is reflected in her work. Tatsiana’s father was a military man from the Soviet army, so she moved a lot during her childhood. She continued to travel until her late 20s before finally settling in France. She still loves travelling. Tatsiana is completely self-taught in art, although she has taken some online drawing courses and is currently attending a drawing course at Ecole Supérieure des Beaux-Arts (School of Fine Arts) in Bordeaux. She never stops learning. Tatsiana started illustrating two years ago after a career in fine wine trading.
