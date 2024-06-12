12 June 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan held a series of meetings with representatives of the business community

On June 11, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a series of meetings with the heads of some companies operating in Turkmenistan.

At the beginning, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Çalik Holding group of companies, Ahmet Çalık. Expressing sincere gratitude to Hero-Arkadag for the time allocated for the meeting, the businessman noted that historical ties between the two brotherly peoples are today actively developing in various directions.

During the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted the great contribution of Turkish companies to the socio-economic development of our country. In this regard, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that the 1,574 megawatt power plant being built by Çalik Holding on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea will facilitate the supply of Turkmen electricity to neighboring countries, including the Republic of Turkiye and other destinations.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that there are ample opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas sector. In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stated the readiness of Turkmenistan to consider the relevant proposals of the Turkish company for joint projects.

Taking this opportunity, Hero-Arkadag conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Then, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the executive director of Dragon Oil, Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Hero-Arkadag for the time allocated for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss important issues of cooperation, the businessman stated that friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE are constantly developing in various directions on the basis of mutual trust.

Hero-Arkadag noted that he remembers with particular warmth a working trip to the UAE in January of this year, during which a wide range of bilateral relations were discussed at a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Continuing the meeting, an interested discussion took place on promising areas of long-term cooperation, taking into account the vast experience of joint work and large-scale plans for the development of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan.

Also, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the General Director of PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd Ismadi Bin Ismail.

Having welcomed the guest to the ancient Turkmen land, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of multifaceted cooperation with Malaysia.

During the meeting, the possibilities of intensifying and developing new areas of cooperation were discussed, taking into account the economic development programs being implemented in Turkmenistan, major projects in the industrial sector, as well as creating favorable conditions for business. In addition, emphasis was placed on the joint activities of Turkmenistan with the PETRONAS company in training specialists for the oil and gas industry.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Malaysian businessman expressed confidence in the further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation.

National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also received the Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Rönesans Holding Erman Ilicak.

Having warmly greeted the head of the largest Turkish company, Hero-Arkadag noted with satisfaction the many years of fruitful work of Rönesans Holding in the Turkmen market.

As emphasized, over the years of cooperation, the company has established itself as a reliable partner, whose implemented projects meet international quality standards.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on the current state of interaction and promising directions for its development were identified.

At the end of the meeting, having exchanged mutual good wishes, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Hero-Arkadag and the Chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding Erman Ilicak expressed confidence in the successful continuation of joint work on the implementation of new significant projects aimed at the accelerated development of sovereign Turkmenistan.